“You became business partners with him, what a sellout” - NBA analyst criticizes Draymond Green for allowing LeBron James to buy his loyalty after calling LeBron a b***h to his face

Draymond Green and LeBron James share Skip Bayless as one of their biggest and most relentless critics. While the LA Lakers superstar hasn’t even recognized the outspoken sports analyst, Green has been vicious with his replies.

Over the last several weeks, the Golden State Warriors forward has been taking shots at The Undisputed co-host. Green accused Bayless of “attaching” himself to James to gain following and recognition.

Bayless, on his podcast, came back with a volley of his own at the former Defensive Player of the Year winner.

“Once upon a time during Game 4 of the 2016 Finals, Draymond, you called LeBron on the court a b**ch to his face. You kicked him below the belt, you kicked several people below the belt, you obviously got suspended for Game 5 and the rest is NBA history.

“Soon after that season ended, it sure looked like you allowed LeBron to buy your loyalty, to buy you off. You became business partners with him. What a sellout!”

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Here's the full Episode 27 of "The Skip Bayless Show" feat exactly what LeBron has meant to my career, my inside view of the great Barry Bonds and my anethesia-beating warrior "daughter" Hazel: sprtspod.fox/Ep27 Here's the full Episode 27 of "The Skip Bayless Show" feat exactly what LeBron has meant to my career, my inside view of the great Barry Bonds and my anethesia-beating warrior "daughter" Hazel: sprtspod.fox/Ep27

Draymond Green’s suspension in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals was seen by many as pivotal for the outcome. The Warriors were leading the series 3-1 before Green accumulated enough technical fouls to get suspended.

Without their defensive lynchpin, the Bay Area team lost to the LeBron James-led Cavs, who slowly gained momentum in the series. It was all “King James” needed to guide Cleveland to their first franchise championship in over 50 years.

Throughout the series, James and Draymond Green went right hard at each other. They were cussing each other out and playing no-holds-barred basketball.

Off the court, though, they’ve been longtime friends. Their rivalry on the court doesn’t get in the way of their friendship. That camaraderie only blossomed when Draymond Green decided to join Klutch Sports, which is practically co-founded by James and Rich Paul.

Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA Draymond Green is signing with Rich Paul because he’s been impressed with Klutch Sports and “what LeBron’s camp is doing as a whole,” per @ThompsonScribe Draymond Green is signing with Rich Paul because he’s been impressed with Klutch Sports and “what LeBron’s camp is doing as a whole,” per @ThompsonScribe https://t.co/qnTn4B6wIQ

Over the last few years, the charismatic Warriors forward has become very vocal in his support and admiration for James, despite receiving flak for it. He also doesn’t hesitate in taking shots at the four-time MVP, particularly when he said that Kyrie Irving’s presence in LA won’t make the Lakers title contenders.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“They would contend, but they won’t beat us.”



(via bloomberg.com/news/articles/…) Draymond Green on the potential pairing of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in LA:“They would contend, but they won’t beat us.”(via @Lucas_Shaw Draymond Green on the potential pairing of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in LA:“They would contend, but they won’t beat us.”(via @Lucas_Shaw, bloomberg.com/news/articles/…) https://t.co/fQf7rjEx3Z

It’s not uncommon for NBA players to be rivals on the basketball court, but good friends off it. Michael Jordan had close relationships with Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Shaquille O’Neal and other stars while away from the game. Jordan would also never hesitate to go for the jugular when it comes to winning games.

Skip Bayless defends his constant critiquing of LeBron James to Draymond Green

Skip Bayless has been hounding LeBron James for over a decade. [Photo: Lakers Daily]

Skip Bayless isn’t likely to change his approach to LeBron James despite Draymond Green’s forceful pushback. The veteran sports analyst has been doing it for years and will likely just dig into his stance.

Here’s what Bayless had to say on the James topic:

"He is the most interesting man in sports. In sports history, the most interesting man is LeBron James!... Stuff happens to LeBron James, “sh*t happens to LeBron James. It’s just always something controversial swirls constantly around LeBron James…

"Something always happens during a LeBron game that transcends the basketball. Some controversy, some postgame backlash, some remark that he makes, some shots that he takes, some shots that somebody takes, I’ve never seen anything like it. Every game has a subplot of made-in-Hollywood drama, every single game. How can we not talk about it?"

Ken L. Harris, Ph.D. @DrHarris1911 "You've attached your name to a black man for all of these years and that black man is none other than King James" - Draymond Green goes on a rant, calls out media over constant attacks on LeBron James sportskeeda.com/basketball/new… "You've attached your name to a black man for all of these years and that black man is none other than King James" - Draymond Green goes on a rant, calls out media over constant attacks on LeBron James sportskeeda.com/basketball/new…

It’s the offseason and there seems to be no ceasefire to hostilities. One can only expect far more shots once the next season gets underway.

