"You better be at that Paul George meeting later" - NBA fans clown Joel Embiid for going overboard on England's Euro Round of 16 win

Joel Embiid celebrated England's win over Slovakia at the Round of 16 in the 2024 European Championship. NBA fans clowned Embiid for supporting the Three Lions, who barely defeated Slovakia. They needed a stoppage-time equalizer before Harry Kane salvaged the victory in extra time.

In a post on his official X account, Embiid was ecstatic after England qualified for the quarterfinal after a thrilling 2-1 victory at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Jude Bellingham scored an equalizer in the 95th minute to send the match into extra time, where Kane hit the winner in the first minute.

"HERE WE GO!!!!" Embiid wrote.

NBA fans trolled the 2023 MVP for a variety of reasons like not being from England to making sure that he won't miss important meetings regarding their free agent targets such as Paul George.

"YOU BETTER BE AT THAT PAUL GEORGE MEETING LATER," one fan wrote.

"You're from Cameroon. No need to gas up England," a fan commented.

"Guy cares more about soccer than who’s coming to try and win with him," another fan claimed.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a ton of cap space following another disappointing exit in the first round of the playoffs. Joel Embiid is coming off knee surgery before returning for the postseason and fans want him to have the best players surrounding him. They also liked the Fabrizio Romano reference so some assumed the Sixers are getting Paul George.

"Joel has turned into Fabrizio Romano," a fan wrote.

"We talking soccer or Sixers free agency?" another fan asked.

"I love when Embiid tweets can be vaguely interpreted as NBA related but are always actually soccer," one fan remarked.

Joel Embiid to start preparing for Team USA stint

The Philadelphia 76ers might be busy rehauling their roster for next season, but they won't need Joel Embiid. Embiid will be busy this offseason as he prepares to represent the United States in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

It will be a monumental point in Embiid's life although the French crowd won't be pleased with him. He also acquired French citizenship last year and there were rumors about him possibly suiting up for them. But he chose to represent Team USA as a tribute to his son, who was born in the country.

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr recently confirmed that Embiid will be healthy and ready for training camp this month along with Tyrese Haliburton and Kawhi Leonard.

"We expect everybody to be good to go. We've been in touch with everyone, not just those three guys. … We've been in communication constantly, so we expect all 12 guys to be ready to roll," Kerr said.

