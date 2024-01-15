"You better sit the f**k down”: Larsa Pippen claps back at 'RHOM' co-star claims she spent ‘10 years kissing the Kardashians' ass’

Larsa Pippen has hit back at "Real Housewives of Miami" co-star Adriana De Maura's claims about her. The fiery response emanated after Ariana De Maura made a derogatory comment about Pippen's past friendship with the Kardashians.

De Maura fired first.

“And you weren’t there, darling," De Moura said. "You were in L.A. for 10 years, kissing the Kardashians’ a**. So, shut up!”

Not one to mince words, Pippen fiercely defended herself against the insinuation that she spent a decade hanging out with the famous family. The combative exchange between the two cast members indicates the brewing tension and suggests that their on-screen interactions in the upcoming season might be full of opinionated clashes.

“You better sit the f*** down,” Pippen responded.

Larsa Pippen addressed the comment she made on Adriana de Maura that was highlighted in the show's trailer in an interview with People magazine.

“I feel like, for me, I’ve evolved and come so far from where I was 13 years ago," Pippen said. "So, I don’t really pay her or anyone who says that any attention because I feel like I’m really focused on the things that matter, the things that make a difference for me and the people around me.”

Larsa Pippen and her fall out with the Kardashians

According to "The Shade Room," the rift between Larsa Pippen and the Kardashians started when fans noticed that the Kardashians had unfollowed Pippen on Instagram. Additionally, the speculation of the rift strengthened when he was not seen at Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday celebration.

Although the reasons behind the falling out were initially unknown, in an interview on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in November 2020, Pippen disclosed that their friendship had cooled due to Kanye West, Kardashian’s then-husband. She said that West did not want his wife to hang out with her, which further led to a growing distance between Pippen and the Kardashians.

Pippen suggested that Kanye’s dislike of her being too close to Kim ultimately played a role in the falling out. She also accused the Kardashian family of being influenced by West’s views and consequently drawing away from her.

However, sources close to the Kardashians said that they simply had different things going on in their lives along with changing priorities. This contributed to the increasing strain in their friendship, leading to the final fallout between them and Larsa Pippen.

