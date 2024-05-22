"You have to block out the clutter" - 12x All-Star Chris Paul weighs in on playoff mentality amid pressure 

Veteran NBA point guard Chris Paul believes the playoffs require a certain kind of mindset to succeed, particularly in dealing with pressure.

On ESPN's "NBA Countdown" ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, the 12-time NBA All-Star was asked what the C's need to do as they try to make another go at the NBA title at this stage of the competition,

Chris Paul underscored the need to stay focused and not to get ahead of themselves:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What you got to do is you have to block out the clutter. When I say the clutter, everybody thinks it is social media, right? Actually, sometimes it can be your family, and your friends. You got to take it one game at a time. Every game is different, it takes a mind of its own, every game."

He added:

"But the thing is, after game, everyone says what your teammates did so bad. This guy could not make a shot, this guy could not do this. You have to focus in yourself and remember it's a long series and it's one game at a time."

Check out what Chris Paul had to say below:

Expand Tweet

The Celtics and Pacers had it competitive in the opening half of Game 1 of their best-of-seven series in Boston. At the break, both teams were knotted at 64-all.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the home team, scoring 14 and 11 points, respectively. For Indiana, it was Myles Turnes who was the high point man with 18 points with Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin adding 11 apiece.

Chris Paul says he isn't retiring yet

Paul saw his season come to an end with the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Tournament at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. He, however, made it known that the NBA has not seen the last of him.

"CP3" played 58 games for the Warriors this season and averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 26 minutes of play.

But the team struggled throughout, finding itself eventually in the play-in and could not go beyond it.

After their season ended, Paul addressed whether he would be retiring or not. Notably, he said he is going to play his 20th year in the NBA next season, but whether it would still be with the Warriors is still up in the air.

He told The Athletic:

"I'll talk to my wife and my kids, my family, my support system, see what it looks like. But this isn't [the end]. I know it for sure."

Paul is still under contract with Golden State next season. But his $30-million deal is non-guaranteed and the Warriors may use it to trade him or just let him enter free agency before it becomes guaranteed by June 28.