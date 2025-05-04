"You can blame your father" - NBA fans react to Bronny James' candid admission on his Lakers rookie season pressure

NBA fans reacted to Bronny James admitting that he was under a lot of pressure in his rookie season. The LA Lakers picked Bronny No. 55 in the 2024 NBA Draft, but LeBron James' son was in the media's spotlight a lot more than any player in his draft class.

Ad

His spot on the team was called into question, with a number of people attaching nepotism to his name.

On Saturday, the son of the Lakers star spoke to Fox Sports after his rookie season and admitted that the pressure took a mental toll on him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was under a lot of pressure. It was getting to me a little," he said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

NBA fans flooded Legion Hoops' post with comments. A fan blamed both the media and LeBron James for putting Bronny under pressure.

"Because the media put so much pressure on him. Honestly, I love Bron but forcing him to go to the league early and telling teams that they can’t draft him put him in such a tough spot," the fan wrote.

Ad

One of the fans noted that once Bronny James was past the pressure, he played better basketball.

"You could tell for sure and I couldn’t blame him. That sh** got hard to ignore I bet. You can tell when he started to get past it bc he started to hoop better," the fan wrote.

One fan noted that Bronny James had more pressure on him than the No. 1 draft pick.

Ad

"Bronny had more pressure than the 1st pick… so crazy," the fan wrote.

A lot of fans put the blame on LeBron James for putting his son under pressure.

"you can blame your father," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He can blame his dumba** dad for that," the fan wrote.

"Understandable. But he can thank dear old Dad for that," another fan wrote.

Bronny James gets real about prospect of LeBron James returning for next season

LeBron James and Bronny James became the first-ever father-son duo to step on the NBA floor together. The October 22 game last year against the Minnesota Timberwolves became historic when Bronny James checked in the game with his father.

Ad

Sadly, LeBron James is 40 years old and approaching the end of his NBA career. After the Lakers were knocked out of the first round by the Timberwolves, questions regarding James Sr.'s future resurfaced.

When FOX Sports asked Bronny if he wanted his father to return for another season as his teammate, he had a wholesome reply.

"Yeah, for sure," Bronny James said. "However long he can come back for, it's always a pleasure being around him. He's locked in. The stuff he does for his body and the preparation and stuff like that, I want to take full advantage of it."

LeBron James has a $52,627,153 player option (per Spotrac) with the Lakers next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More