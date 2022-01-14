“You can bring in Dr.Phil or Tony Robbins to speak” – Shannon Sharpe highly critical of LA Lakers, believes they're not a good team

The LA Lakers are dealing with yet another disappointing loss after falling 125-116 Wednesday night at the Sacramento Kings.

After a season-best four-game winning streak, the Lakers have lost two games in a row. The matchup in Sacramento (17-27), which had lost five straight games, looked like an opportunity for the Lakers to pick up a much-needed victory. Instead, the Lakers' woes continued. Los Angeles (21-21) is tied with the LA Clippers (21-21) at seventh in the Western Conference.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" Thursday, analyst Shannon Sharpe said the Lakers simply "aren't a good team."

"The Lakers aren't a good team," Sharpe said. "They can talk and have meetings all they want. They aren't going anywhere. You can bring in (motivational speakers) Dr. Phil or Tony Robbins to speak, even Steve Harvey, ain't nothing happening. This is who they are."

The Lakers struggling to find answers

The LA Lakers rolled the dice by signing a number of veterans during the offseason. While there were some big-name additions, like veteran guard Russell Westbrook, it seemed that has been a questionable fit.

It's been a nightmare first half of the season for the Lakers.

After beginning with lofty expectations in the Western Conference, Los Angeles has hovered around .500 all season. The Lakers were a season-best three games above .500, at 16-13, on Dec. 15. But they have never been more than two games below .500: at 0-2 and then at 16-18 on Christmas after a season-worst five-game losing skid.

Although veteran superstar LeBron James continues to thrive, the rest of the team has failed to achieve consistent production. Los Angeles has struggled on defense, and the team is going to be popular to watch as the Feb. 10 trade deadline is less than a month away.

Sharpe talked about how the Lakers' roster build isn't ideal and that no amount of talk or meetings are going to fix the problem.

The Lakers face some challenging upcoming opponents, starting with the Denver Nuggets (20-19) on the road Saturday and the Utah Jazz (28-14). They will go on a six-game road trek between Jan. 21 and 30. In that stretch, Los Angeles will face the Miami Heat (26-15), Brooklyn Nets (26-14), Philadelphia 76ers (23-17) and Charlotte Hornets (23-19).

James averages 27.0 points per game and has led the Lakers in scoring in 12 straight games and 15 of the past 16. Of those, he scored at least 30 points 13 times, including a season high of 43.

