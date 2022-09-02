"You can clown on Ben Simmons, he’s earned some of that, right?" - NBA insider urges Brooklyn Nets to use Ben Simmons like Draymond Green

Ben Simmons could emerge as the Brooklyn Nets’ x-factor next season and help push them into title contention.

The former Philadelphia 76ers star is yet to play a game for the Nets. In fact, he hasn’t stepped on the court since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA Insider David Aldridge, on “The Athletic NBA Show,” explained how the Brooklyn Nets’ roster could help Simmons have a remarkable season. He also emphasized that Steve Nash already has the blueprint to push Simmons and the Nets to success:

“You can clown on Ben Simmons, he’s earned some of that, right? But, Ben Simmons never played on a team with this many shooters on him. He never had this many shooters in Philly ... If it doesn’t work, it’s because of Ben. It’s not because of anything else.

“The way that Golden State uses Draymond at the elbows, that’s how I would use Ben Simmons in this offense … They double KD [Kevin Durant], swings back to Ben at the top of the key and he’s gotta be going downhill at that point.

“And I’d live with whatever decisions he makes 'cause there’s gonna be shooters on either side of him or he can go to the rim himself.”

Putting Simmons around a bevy of shooters is indeed tantalizing. The Brooklyn Nets could be a nightmare to defend, particularly if two of those shooters are named Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Simmons’ ability to make good reads and dish out timely passes to teammates could elevate the Nets’ offense to the next level.

However, the Golden State Warriors' effective usage of Draymond Green may not be easy for Brooklyn to replicate. Green is a career 31.5% shooter from 3-point land, which is incomparable to Simmons’ horrific 14.7%.

Opposing defenses wouldn’t even bother closing out on Ben Simmons after doubling Durant and Irving. They’d just sit in the paint waiting for him to pass the ball again.

More importantly, and perhaps the bigger issue is “Big Ben’s” mental fortitude, which isn’t in the same zip code as the charismatic Warriors forward.

For all his shortcomings, Green has rarely, if ever, lacked confidence. Simmons, on the other hand, is yet to prove that he can come out of the trauma of the 2021 series against Atlanta.

Ben Simmons in limited minutes at center could be devastating for the Brooklyn Nets

A small-ball lineup with Ben Simmons at center, surrounded by Durant, Irving, Joe Harris and Seth Curry, is a mouthwatering prospect. The Brooklyn Nets' biggest problem would only be rebounding and defending bruising big men like Joel Embiid, who could obliterate them in the post.

Simmons’ tenure at center against such teams will likely only be in limited minutes. His back issues could end his season if he were to spend minutes guarding someone like Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, any other team which doesn’t have big men of that kind will be at the Brooklyn Nets' mercy.

Steve Nash would also have to be a lot better than what he showed last season. The Nets can't afford to go back to the same iso ball that had them reeling against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

