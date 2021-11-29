“You can decide. It’s open for interpretation” - Stephen Curry gives an ambiguous answer when asked about putting up a ‘T’ signal in the Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers game

Stephen Curry, after a slow start, went off against the LA Clippers in the fourth quarter last night. He had a total of 13 points in the first half, but dropped 20 in the second to record his seventh game of the season with 30+ points. He had 33 points, a whopping six steals, six assists, five rebounds and seven 3-pointers.

The match was quite eventful in many ways. For one, Stephen Curry essentially silenced anyone who questioned his ability to perform at Staples Center. The most entertaining, however, was a furious Curry turning up the heat after getting a technical foul. With five minutes remaining in the fourth, Steph shot a third straight 3-pointer of the quarter, turned toward Gediminas Petraitis and made a gesture that looked a lot like a gesture for a technical foul.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic tweeted a video with the Golden State Warriors star's response to being asked if he asked Tyronn Lue, the LA Clippers' head coach, to call a timeout or was he giving the referee a response technical. Stephen Curry, with his signature smile, answered:

"You can decide. It's open for interpretation."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Was Steph Curry telling Ty Lue to call timeout after his third straight fourth quarter 3 or giving the referee a response technical?



Curry: "You can decide. It's open for interpretation."



(It was directed at the referee) Was Steph Curry telling Ty Lue to call timeout after his third straight fourth quarter 3 or giving the referee a response technical?Curry: "You can decide. It's open for interpretation."(It was directed at the referee) https://t.co/ktMhtt6GRD

Was Stephen Curry given an unreasonable technical foul?

With 9:08 remaining in the fourth, Curry, beyond the arc, drove to the basket with Terance Mann on his tail, drew heavy contact and was thrown to the ground. The referee overlooked the entire scene and allowed the game to continue without giving Mann any foul.

Stephen Curry almost immediately started to pump his fist and yell at Petraitis for the lack of a foul call. Gedimina Petraitis, in return, added a technical foul to Steph's November 28th stat list.

Regarding the incident, as per ESPN, Curry said:

“It was just an accumulation of all types of weird stuff. All that led into where I thought I got a foul. It definitely fired me and the team up. After that it was time to direct my energy into putting the ball in the basket.”

Coach Steve Kerr also had his own input over his precious point guard's technical.

“When he knows he got fouled on a play like that and he doesn't the call the competitor will come out in him and he will lose his mind a little bit. But it will spur him like it did in this instance.”

Stephen Curry is now tied with Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets with 28.6 points per game. However, the Warriors #30 has shot 3.6 more threes than Durant, has recorded more steals, more assists and a far better free-throw percentage than Durant thus far this season.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Steph Curry is the fastest player to hit 100 threes in a season in NBA History…He’s only played 19 games. 😳🔥 Steph Curry is the fastest player to hit 100 threes in a season in NBA History…He’s only played 19 games. 😳🔥 https://t.co/Pw3yzS05GP

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Curry also broke another 3-point record yesterday. He became the fastest player to land a hundred 3-pointers in a season, a feat he achieved in just 19 games. The previous record, also held by Stephen Curry, was made in 20 games.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar