"You can hear a mouse urinate on a piece of Junior’s cheesecake that fell on a manhole cover" - NBA analyst gives a scathing review of Brooklyn Nets' loss to Boston Celtics

Journalist Rob Parker gave a scathing take on the Brooklyn Nets' disappointing Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics. With this defeat, the star-studded Nets team became the only franchise to be swept in the playoffs this season.

Although the Brooklyn Nets put in a tough fight to get back into the game, the Celtics proved to be too strong for them on the night.

Brooklyn fans were understandably frustrated by the loss. Parker, quite precisely, shared his views on the situation on Twitter.

Parker is one of the most renowned journalists in the country and has a very different approach to the game of basketball.

His tweet post the Nets' loss read:

"It’s so quiet in Brooklyn right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on a piece of Junior’s cheesecake that fell on a manhole cover."

Rob Parker @RobParkerFS1 It’s so quiet in Brooklyn right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on a piece of Junior’s cheesecake that fell on a manhole cover. It’s so quiet in Brooklyn right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on a piece of Junior’s cheesecake that fell on a manhole cover.

Like Parker, many expressed their disappointment on Twitter. For the Brooklyn Nets, who were regarded as the preseason favorites, to get swept in the first round was definitely not something that anyone could have predicted.

The Celtics defense was definitely a tough one to break down for any team in the league. However, many expected the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to overcome this challenge and help the Nets past the first round.

KD had one of his best games in Game 4, scoring 39 points. But the Celtics made some big plays down the stretch to take away a 116-112 win at the Barclays Center.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Brooklyn Nets have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs. The Brooklyn Nets have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs. https://t.co/n1MneVWLnN

What's next for the Brooklyn Nets after their first-round exit in the playoffs?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

The Brooklyn Nets' unceremonious exit in the playoffs will lead to a lot of big decisions to be made in the offseason. The one that is of utmost priority is Steve Nash's job.

Brooklyn had one of the best duos in the league, but despite that, they were unable to score more than 115 points even once in the series against the Celtics.

Undoubtedly, Celtics made things very difficult for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to score, but the media has slammed the Nets head coach for his inability to draw plays for the star duo.

Nash is one of the best basketball minds and as a player, he won a lot of accolades in the league. However, as a coach of the Nets team, he has not been able to do anything big for the second year running.

Another decision the Nets have to make is Kyrie Irving's future. The seven-time All-Star has expressed his desire to stay with the franchise, but the front office will still have to review how dependable he can be as a player.

Irving sat out more than half the games this season due to his vaccination status and throughout that time it was James Harden and Kevin Durant that took charge of the team.

StatMusk @statmuse Kyrie Irving Nets career:



103 — Games played

123 — Games missed

1 — Franchise managed Kyrie Irving Nets career:103 — Games played123 — Games missed1 — Franchise managed https://t.co/4MnCgrYjo5

Post the loss to the Celtics, Irving re-assured that he would like to be back next season and build something great in Brooklyn, but only time will tell what happens with that.

He is still an elite point guard and with the likes of Ben Simmons and Joe Harris returning, the Brooklyn Nets do look like a dangerous side for next season. However, it all comes down to the franchise and their decision about what contract they would want to offer Irving.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava