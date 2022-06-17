"You can hear a mouse urinate on spilled clam chowder all over an autographed, authentic Larry Bird home jersey" - NBA analyst provides hilarious assessment of Boston Celtics' NBA Finals loss

Rob Parker has fired shots at Boston Celtics fans after their team's disappointing 90-103 loss in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Their setback at TD Garden meant that the Golden State Warriors would go on to grab a 4-2 series win.

Although the Celtics showed great promise at the start of the series, the Warriors' experience helped them secure the championship.

Parker had his reservations about Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. However, he was proven wrong as the team went on to claim their seventh championship. After the game, the NBA analyst sent out a tweet that read:

"It’s so quiet in Boston right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on spilled clam chowder all over an autographed, authentic Larry Bird home jersey."

Parker refused to give Curry the credit he deserved for the win. He has never been a big fan of the Warriors superstar.

Knowing his opinion of Curry, many replied to the tweet, asking Parker to give the four-time champ his flowers. However, he replied to one of them by tweeting:

"U can do that."

Steph Curry has silenced a lot of his critics with his performances in the finals. He put the team on his back and led the Golden State Warriors against a resolute Boston Celtics team.

The Celtics have had one of the most difficult journeys to the NBA Finals. Many expected them to outdo the Warriors, but after Game 3, they never really got going.

Coach Ime Udoka tried to make a lot of adjustments, but Golden State had a team that had experience on the biggest stage.

This helped them massively as they got the better of Boston during crucial moments in the series. However, the Eastern Conference champions could take this as a great learning experience and try to bounce back strongly next season.

What's next for the Boston Celtics?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Boston Celtics have an exciting young team featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. This was the first time that the players on the team went to the NBA Finals, and it possibly wouldn't be the last.

The Celtics have been a big threat for many teams in the playoffs this year. Their defense and explosiveness on the offensive end made them a tough side to beat.

With a coach like Ime Udoka on their side, the young team has come a long way. They started the season slowly, but their performances improved greatly since the start of 2022.

Aside from their stars, their role players, Derrick White and Grant Williams, have also been brilliant.

Robert Williams III has proven to be another important player for Boston. His shot-blocking and defense have been elite. Although he has had problems with his knee, the youngster has given his all to the team.

The Boston Celtics front office has an exciting offseason ahead of them. They will be looking for ways to strengthen the team by onboarding a few more talented players. If it all works out well, they can certainly compete for the championship again next season.

