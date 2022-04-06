"You can hear a mouse urinate on those two playoff tickets the Lakers prematurely sent to Flea" - Rob Parker shows LA Lakers no mercy after their season gets over in tragic fashion

After the LA Lakers' season ended following their loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Fox Sports 1's Rob Parker offered a scathing commentary mocking the team's poor performance.

The Suns secured a 110-121 win over the Lakers, thereby eliminating the Purple and Gold from the play-in tournament.

Now occupying 11th place in the West with three games left to play, the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to face the music as critics sharpen their knives.

Parker summed up his review of the season quite eloquently on Twitter. Referring to Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist and long-time Lakers fan Flea, Parker sent out a venomous response to the team's performances this season. He posted:

"It’s so quiet in LA right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on those two playoff tickets the @Lakers sent prematurely to @flea333."

Rob Parker @RobParkerFS1 It’s so quiet in LA right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on those two playoff tickets the @Lakers prematurely sent to @flea333 It’s so quiet in LA right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on those two playoff tickets the @Lakers prematurely sent to @flea333.

After losing seven consecutive games to see themselves out of the play-in tournament, the LA Lakers are now at 17-games under .500.

There is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding what will happen next with the Lakers' Big Three after one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

What is to become of the LA Lakers?

Russell Westbrook scans the floor to make a play

The Los Angeles Lakers were considered title favorites at the start of the season. An extensive roster of former All-Stars and future Hall of Famers made the Lakers one of the best teams on paper.

However, the roster construction itself posed a major problem. Filled with veterans on minimum contracts, the LA Lakers were the oldest team in the league but were loaded with new talent.

While this raised concerns early on, constant reassurance from LeBron James and other players helped alleviate some of the fears associated with roster construction.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron sees the talk LeBron sees the talk 👀📱 https://t.co/rwAKi7S9rC

Unfortunately, it wasn't long before things started falling apart.

After losing games to teams such as the OKC Thunder earlier in the season, the Lakers didn't seem to gel as a cohesive unit. The issues continued to grow throughout the season as injuries took a toll on the team.

Now that the LA Lakers' postseason dreams are over, the situation is glum, to say the least. Given that most of their players are signed to veteran minimum contracts, it seems unlikely that they will remain on the roster next season.

StatMuse @statmuse The Lakers have 48 losses this season.



The most by a LeBron James team ever. The Lakers have 48 losses this season.The most by a LeBron James team ever. https://t.co/S2YV3T6PrA

The notion of a potential rebuild has surfaced multiple times this season. It is believed that Russell Westbrook and even Anthony Davis could be traded during the offseason, which means the LA Lakers will be virtually unrecognizable.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh