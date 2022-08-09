"You can huff & puff & bluff all you want, but your Nets owner won't fold" - Skip Bayless reckons Kevin Durant will have to play for Nets next season even if they fire coach Steve Nash

Skip Bayless believes Kevin Durant will have to play for the Brooklyn Nets next season with or without coach Steve Nash.

The 12-time All-Star has reportedly given an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai. Durant wants GM Sean Marks and coach Nash relieved of their duties or to get traded.

Tsai took to Twitter to show support for his front office and coaching staff members, saying they have his back. He added that he'll make decisions in the best interests of the franchise. Tsai's bold remarks suggest he handles matters as he deems fit.

Analyst Skip Bayless thinks Durant will end up on the Nets next season, as the franchise's owner won't fold. Here's what Bayless tweeted:

"Kevin Durant: You can huff & puff & bluff all you want, but your Nets owner won't fold. Maybe he'll replace Steve Nash for you. But you have 4 years left on your deal. Are you going to hold out? No. Play half-heartedly? No. You're going to be a Net next season, like it or not."

Could Brooklyn Nets consider lowering their asking price for Kevin Durant?

The Brooklyn Nets are expecting a world-beating proposal for Kevin Durant. However, teams have been reluctant to unload a bevy of assets for the former league MVP. Durant, 33, has been injury prone, especially in the last few years, so giving up squad depth and draft compensation for him isn't considered viable by potential suitors.

The Nets have been adamant about what they expect to get for their superstar. However, considering Durant's latest demands - choose between him or Sean Marks and Steve Nash, -could force Brooklyn into getting rid of him quickly.

His presence on the roster could be a distraction for the Nets who are looking to compete for the playoffs. The Brooklyn Nets still have Kyrie Irving and have added veterans like Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren to bolster their depth.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry, Patty Mills, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons are also in the team. So the Nets have a shot at making a fourth consecutive postseason trip, even without Durant. However, to get rid of the 12-time All-Star, the Nets may look to lower their asking price.

According to NBA rumors, the Boston Celtics are the frontrunners to land Durant. They reportedly offered Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential trade weeks ago.

Several teams around the league are willing to include a potential perennial All-Star candidate like Brown in trade talks for Durant. So Brooklyn could do well to give up on Marcus Smart's inclusion in the deal.

Brooklyn could instead ask for more draft compensation only and welcome guard Derrick White, who was offered in the initial Jaylen Brown deal by Boston.

