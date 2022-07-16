“You can have Jordan, you can have Shaq, Allen Iverson and Jesus Christ could be the coach, they’re gonna lose” - LeBron James stresses the importance of having a proper culture in a franchise

The NBA community has often talked about having a culture, and LeBron James has attempted to explain it. He pointed out that this is what guarantees wins or losses, regardless of the talent on the roster.

The Miami Heat have been praised over the years for their culture. Although they have not had success (championship) since James left in 2014, it has not been for lack of trying.

On the latest episode of The Shop, LeBronJames was asked if culture impacts how a team reaches success, and he said:

"Definitely, culture first, and then if you can blend that with the talent and the right pieces it literally is the gateway to being successful for a long period of time.

"I can go back to when I was drafted at 18 and made my debut with Cleveland, there wasn't any culture," he continued. "And that's no knock on anybody that was there or whatever the case may be but there was no culture.

After talking about how he had to build a culture at a young age, he continued:

"I'm obsessed with it, with win or bust. What makes me have sleepless nights is when you don't have everyone that feels the same way on your club.

When asked if players have changed their mindset over time, he said:

"Well, you can have guys that come from different clubs and different teams, and they've played losing basketball for years. Like, literally, I don't give a f**k who's on that club.

"You can have Jordan. You can have Shaq, Allen Iverson, and Jesus Christ could be their coach. They're gonna lose. They're gonna lose. It's, like, literally the culture.

"But you can get a player from a losing culture, and you can see literally in the first couple weeks, if they really, like, want it or they don't. You can sense it."

You could argue that James has helped build a winning culture in every franchise he has played for. He is one of four players who have won championships with three different teams.

LeBron James has promised not to miss the playoffs for the remainder of his career

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers fans have something to look up to next season as LeBron James has promised not to miss the playoffs anymore. He made the declaration while watching the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Things did not go well for the Lakers, who finished outside the top ten in the Western Conference. They missed the playoffs, despite James having an incredible scoring season.

However, there is a chance LeBron James will return them to glory in the final year of his contract. At the end of the 2022-23 season, James could leave the franchise, meaning the Lakers would love to utilize his time with them.

A lot is riding on Anthony Davis being healthy, as he could be the difference maker. Nonetheless, the Lakers are actively pursuing Kyrie Irving, and James reportedly approves.

An Irving-James reunion will undoubtedly put the team in a better position to win. The two players had unique chemistry during their time together with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Should they reunite, it will be interesting to see how they get along.

It has been reported that the Lakers' unwillingness to give up their draft picks is causing the delay. However, there is still plenty of time in the offseason to make it happen, assuming another team does not swoop in and steal.

