“You can make a case he’s the best point guard in the NBA” - Dan Patrick praises Chris Paul and compares him to Larry Fitzgerald

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns have had an amazing run this season. They have been trading places with the Golden State Warriors as the number one team in the NBA Western Conference. Both teams have the same win/loss percentage of 76.9 with an identical record of 30-9.

Paul led the Suns to the 2020-21 NBA Finals after joining Phoenix a season ago. He helped the Suns become Pacific Division and Western Conference champions. They were close to winning their first championship title in franchise history, but were stopped by the Milwaukee Bucks in a 4-2 series defeat.

On the Dan Patrick show, Dan Patrick compared CP3 to NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald. He debated that they both have a lot in common, not being the fastest, biggest or quickest players, but they are both brilliant players who understand the game.

"The player comp for Chris Paul is Larry Fitzgerald, because when you watch Larry, he's not the fastest, the quickest, the biggest, he just knew how to play football. Chris Paul when you watch him play, he's not fast, he's not quick, he's not the biggest guy, can't jump but he finds little holes, gaps, he's brilliant."

Patrick also suggested that the 6-foot point guard is the best point guard in the NBA. Basing his statement on him being a more typical point guard than Steph Curry, Ja Morant or Kyle Lowry.

"You can make a case he's the best point guard in the NBA. Ja Morant is not your typical point guard, Steph is not your typical.. nobody is your typical point. I can make a case Kyle Lowry might be more of a typical point guard but Chris Paul to me, that's a typical point guard. Old school point guard and he plays like he's old school."

Paul’s performance in the first half of the 2021-22 NBA season

CP3 and the Phoenix Suns had a bad outing Saturday night, losing to the Miami Heat in blowout fashion, but they are still currently one of the best teams in the NBA.

The 36-year-old playmaker leads the league in assists, dishing out 10 per game in 39 appearances for the Suns thus far. Despite him not being a superb shooter like he was with the New Orleans Hornets, he is the glue that holds the Suns together. He also leads the Suns in steals per game and they seem like a more complete team that might have another shot at the championship title this season.

CP3 also seems likely to earn recognition for the most assists and steals yet again by the end of this campaign. These could potentially add up to his 5th and 7th time winning these awards respectively.

