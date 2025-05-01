"You can point the finger at me": Lakers' $53,827,872 star takes responsibility for Lakers' loss vs Timberwolves 

Austin Reaves blamed himself for the LA Lakers' shocking 2025 NBA playoffs first-round exit in five games against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers were the hot favorites to win this matchup from the get-go. However, they never found their groove and were outclassed by the Timberwolves in all four losses.
Reaves came into this series as one of the X-factors for LA. One year after he signed a four-year $53,827,872 deal, his ascension as a certified third option that opposing defenses had to worry about contributed heavily to LA earning the favorite label.
He had also proven himself in the playoffs after outplaying expectations in the past two runs, especially en route to the 2023 Western Conference finals. However, after an underwhelming series against the Wolves, Reaves immediately held himself accountable. The Lakers' rising star said (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin):
"I really just think we didn't play good. Credit to Minnesota but ... you can point the finger at me, I didn't play good enough to help us be successful."
Reaves got outplayed by Jaden McDaniels, the Timberwolves' third option in this series. Reaves averaged 17.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 4.0 apg but shot only 42.4%. On the other hand, McDaniels 17.4 ppg, shooting 57.4%, including 37.5% from 3. McDaniels was also the best two-way player in the series because of his defense.
Reaves, meanwhile, was a liability against the bigger Timberwolves players on defense.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.