"You can possibly get that MVP back in Game 4" - Vince Carter asserts former NBA MVP's performance in Game 3 of Eastern Conference semi-finals will be key to 76ers' fortunes

Following a fourteen-point loss in Game 1, the Philadelphia 76ers fell short of the mark once again. They lost 103-119 to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

As has been the case for the entire season, the Heat delivered a controlled scoring performance. Bam Adebayo had 23, Tyler Herro had 18 and Victor Oladipo had 19. Jimmy Butler posted a 22-point, 12-assist double-double.

StatMuse @statmuse Most playoff games with 10+ AST by a Heat player:



13 - Dwyane Wade

7 - LeBron James

A 34-point effort from Tyrese Maxey wasn't enough to push the 76ers past the Heat. James Harden scored less than 25 points for the 12th straight playoff game.

Vince Carter, on ESPN's "Get Up," talked about what the 76ers need from Harden to clinch the series down 2-0, stating:

"James Harden, has to find a way, he has to pull one big game out of him, if he can pull a big game out of him in Game 3, hopefully, you can possibly get that MVP back in Game 4, so yeah, they need to find a way."

He believes that the Sixers, in the absence of Embiid, need to run specific plays for Harden, akin to the ones Houston ran for him. Carter said:

"I think just make the game easier for him, maybe play him off the ball a little bit where he's on the second-side, where he's now seeing one-on-one defenders and the help-side defense is coming over late instead of having the ball in his hand.

"Everybody is loading to him and let that guy Maxey, let him grow, let him grow, he's been playing great and he is the best player on the floor right now"

The series now moves to Philadelphia for Games 3 (May 6) and 4 (May 8).

Review: Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat, Game 2

James Harden, left, and Tyler Herro, right.

Joel Embiid's absence is really stinging the 76ers. When Harden's trade went down in February, the Sixers traded away two crucial bench pieces in Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.

Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz also haven't shot well, and the Heat have out rebounded the 76ers 85-73 in the series.

Game 2 was a reflection of these lapses. Despite a competitive start, Philadelphia gave up the lead about halfway through the first and could never cover the deficit.

James Harden as the primary play-maker is a strategy that hasn't worked this series, and probably won't work as long as Embiid is out.

The Heat are more than capable of blitzing Harden without fouling. Furthermore, the perimeter shooters are shooting poorly enough for Miami's defense to pack the paint at all times.

Embiid's return is speculative in Game 3, but in all probability will not return on Friday. If the 76ers go down 3-0, they would quite literally have to do something that has never been done before to advance to the conference finals.

