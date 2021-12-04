"You can see, guys are not on the same page" - Steve Smith discusses why LeBron James and co. fall against their city rivals in a tightly contested LA Clippers vs LA Lakers game 

LeBron James and the LA Lakers lost 115-119 against their city rivals, the LA Clippers, on Friday. The Lakers' woeful defense was once again the talking point as they suffered a four-point defeat.

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Steve Smith weighed in on his thoughts regarding the loss, saying the Lakers players aren't on the same page. He believes this has led to their defensive struggles. Here's what he said on NBA TV's 'Game Time' show :

"I think some of their schemes, I'm not sure what they're doing defensively. You can see, guys are not on the same page because, you know, advantage offense and in this day and age, you can't put your hands on everybody. You're probably going to get beat, but I don't see the rotation and funneling everybody into Anthony Davis. When they're not playing big, sometimes you have Anthony Davis out on the wings, then they don't have anybody that is rim protecting, and that is really hurting them."

NBA TV @NBATV



@MattWinerTV, @Dennis3DScott & "You can see guys are not on the same page." @steve21smith weigh in on the Lakers' defensive struggles after their loss to the Clippers "You can see guys are not on the same page."@MattWinerTV, @Dennis3DScott & @steve21smith weigh in on the Lakers' defensive struggles after their loss to the Clippers https://t.co/6S3IE4sJf3

The LA Lakers defense has been their Achilles heel throughout their 24-game run so far. The LA Clippers attacked the paint when either LeBron James or Anthony Davis played center. The Lakers particularly struggled to cope with Isaiah Hartenstein during those phases.

Cooper Halpern @CooperHalpern Monk just shouted out Ty Lue's adjustment of bringing Luke Kennard back to the strong side to exploit the Lakers' defensive scheme in the fourth quarter Monk just shouted out Ty Lue's adjustment of bringing Luke Kennard back to the strong side to exploit the Lakers' defensive scheme in the fourth quarter

When the LA Lakers played big with Dwight Howard at center and AD at power forward, the LA Clippers used it to their advantage by moving the ball efficiently and finding the open man on the perimeter. The Clippers' shooters were in top form during the game, giving them the ultimate advantage to stay ahead throughout the entirety of the match.

LA Lakers dominate the paint but struggle from three-point range and free-throw line again

Anthony Davis in action during the LA Clippers v LA Lakers game

The LA Lakers outscored the LA Clippers 54-36 in the paint. This helped them stay on the hunt for a win throughout the match. However, the Clippers shot better from the foul line and beyond the arc, which proved to be decisive in the eventual outcome.

Paul George and co. scored 16 three-point field goals, four more than the Lakers. The LA Clippers missed only three free throws in 24 attempts, while the LA Lakers converted just 13 of 21 attempts.

With the eventual margin of loss being just four points, the missed free throws proved to be costly for the LA Lakers yet again.

LeBron James scores inefficient 23 points on return

LeBron James made a surprise return to the LA Lakers lineup after he was ruled out just days ago because of a false-positive test for COVID-19.

James failed to make an impact in this game, though, recording 23 points on 39% shooting (23 attempts). In his presence, Russell Westbrook scored only ten points on eight attempts. Westbrook looked in better rhythm as he made both of his shots from the three-point line. Before this match, he had six consecutive 20-point games.

LeBron James has been in and out of the lineup frequently. He was unable to give the LA Lakers offense the pace they needed at crucial junctures. That also played a role in their loss.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Anthony Davis on LeBron James' fluid availability this week: "It’s just tough when you’re in and out of the lineup, especially when you don’t have a reason to be out and you’re playing well. It is frustrating a little bit. But no one is going to feel sorry for ourselves." Anthony Davis on LeBron James' fluid availability this week: "It’s just tough when you’re in and out of the lineup, especially when you don’t have a reason to be out and you’re playing well. It is frustrating a little bit. But no one is going to feel sorry for ourselves."

Also Read Article Continues below

The LA Lakers will need LeBron James available for large parts of the season. That hasn't been the case thus far, hampering their chances of producing good performances consistently. Nevertheless, he has looked healthy of late. If he continues to be a regular inclusion in the lineup, the Lakers might just start playing to their potential frequently.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh