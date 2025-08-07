Luka Doncic is wise and mature beyond his age as a basketball player. That's what comes from being a young player among grown men, which was his case during his days at Real Madrid.

Now, with plenty of emotional weight on his shoulders and another international tournament ahead of him, the LA Lakers superstar is looking to be a more vocal leader.

According to his Slovenian teammate Klemen Prepelic, Doncic has been more outspoken and taken more ownership of the team during practices:

"I noticed at the first training session that he talks significantly more than in previous years. I believe that this is a challenge that awaits him at the club, as he takes on the role of the first face of the franchise," Prepelic said, per Sportklub.

"You can see the outlines of the new Luka, which is probably also required by his employer. He is in charge. He is becoming loud. His voice counts the most."

Doncic and Slovenia are preparing to play in this year's EuroBasket, and he knows all eyes will be on him, especially after his trade from the Dallas Mavericks and all the reports about his weight loss. Doncic looks significantly slimmer, and he'll now be under more pressure than ever to stay in good shape.

Luka Doncic wants to win now

As expected, the Lakers signed Luka Doncic to a three-year contract extension. He was eligible for a four-year deal, but with this deal, he can now sign a contract that exceeds $400 million the next time he sits to negotiate.

Then again, he's not just about the money. In a sitdown with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick, the young point forward made it loud and clear that he's all about winning, and he wants to do it now:

"I don't want to wait," Doncic told Pelinka and Redick, per ESPN. "I had a taste of the Finals. I am getting back there. So, let's do whatever we can now."

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals less than a year before they traded him to Southern California. Now, he wants to get back to the biggest stage.

The Lakers signed Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart to help him return to the NBA Finals, but at the end of the day, this team may only get as far as he can lead them, which is all the more reason he'll be under a lot of pressure to stay in shape.

