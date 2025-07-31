  • home icon
  "You can't 'both sides' what Israel is doing" - Al Horford's sister Anna Horford slams Deni Avdija for defending Israel

“You can’t ‘both sides’ what Israel is doing” - Al Horford’s sister Anna Horford slams Deni Avdija for defending Israel

By Evan Bell
Published Jul 31, 2025 17:35 GMT
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors - Source: Imagn
Deni Avdija comes under fire from Al Horford's sister, Anna Horford (image credit: IMAGN)

Ahead of this summer's FIBA EuroBasket tournament, Deni Avdija committed to play for Isreal. He also defended his home country amid recent criticism of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Adija's defense of Israel did not sit well with Anna Horford, the outspoken sister of five-time All-Star Al Horford. In a post on social media, Anna slammed Avdija.

"This is like a Nazi trying to justify the Holocaust… You can’t 'both sides' what Isr*el is doing. Isr*eli denial & lack of accountability will be studied for decades to come. The NBA is made worse by his presence," Anna tweeted on Wednesday.
Her post came on the heels of Avdija saying that he was willing to educate Americans on what's happening in Israel. He added that would be happy to explain the situation "properly, from the right and good side."

“Not everyone understands 100 % what is happening in Israel," Avdija said on Sunday, via Ynet. "Many are interested, and I always explain the whole situation properly, from the right and good side. I try to show reality as much as possible.”
The Portland Trail Blazers forward has yet to respond to Anna.

A look at the NBA players set to represent their countries at EuroBasket in addition to Deni Avdija

Deni Avdija's comments about the Israel-Palestine conflict landed him in hot water with some fans. However, the Portland Trail Blazers forward, along with other NBA players, continues to prepare for the upcoming FIBA EuroBasket tournament.

This year's tournament will begin on Aug. 27, with Avdija and Israel set to compete in Group D alongside France, Iceland, Poland, Belgium and Slovenia.

Here's the full list of NBA players set to compete in EuroBasket.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Jusuf Nurkić, Utah Jazz
  • Luka Garza, Boston Celtics

France

  • Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
  • Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets
  • Ousmane Dieng, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
  • Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards
  • Guerschon Yabusele, New York Knicks

Germany

  • Tristan Da Silva, Orlando Magic
  • Dennis Schroder, Sacramento Kings
  • Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
Greece

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Israel

  • Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Ben Saraf, Brooklyn Nets

Italy

  • Donte DiVincenzo, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Simone Fontecchio, Miami Heat

Latvia

  • Kristaps Porziņģis, Atlanta Hawks

Lithuania

  • Jonas Valančiūnas, Denver Nuggets

Montenegro

  • Nikola Vučević, Chicago Bulls

Poland

  • Igor Miličić, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Portugal

  • Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics

Slovenia

  • Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers

Spain

  • Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies
  • Eli Ndiaye, Atlanta Hawks
Sweden

  • Bobi Klintman, Detroit Pistons
  • Pelle Larsson, Miami Heat

Türkiye

  • Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

There's no word yet if Nikola Jokic will suit up for Serbia.

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

