“You can’t ‘both sides’ what Israel is doing” - Al Horford’s sister Anna Horford slams Deni Avdija for defending Israel

Ahead of this summer's FIBA EuroBasket tournament, Deni Avdija committed to play for Isreal. He also defended his home country amid recent criticism of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.Adija's defense of Israel did not sit well with Anna Horford, the outspoken sister of five-time All-Star Al Horford. In a post on social media, Anna slammed Avdija.&quot;This is like a Nazi trying to justify the Holocaust… You can’t 'both sides' what Isr*el is doing. Isr*eli denial &amp; lack of accountability will be studied for decades to come. The NBA is made worse by his presence,&quot; Anna tweeted on Wednesday.Her post came on the heels of Avdija saying that he was willing to educate Americans on what's happening in Israel. He added that would be happy to explain the situation &quot;properly, from the right and good side.&quot;“Not everyone understands 100 % what is happening in Israel,&quot; Avdija said on Sunday, via Ynet. &quot;Many are interested, and I always explain the whole situation properly, from the right and good side. I try to show reality as much as possible.”The Portland Trail Blazers forward has yet to respond to Anna.A look at the NBA players set to represent their countries at EuroBasket in addition to Deni AvdijaDeni Avdija's comments about the Israel-Palestine conflict landed him in hot water with some fans. However, the Portland Trail Blazers forward, along with other NBA players, continues to prepare for the upcoming FIBA EuroBasket tournament.This year's tournament will begin on Aug. 27, with Avdija and Israel set to compete in Group D alongside France, Iceland, Poland, Belgium and Slovenia.Here's the full list of NBA players set to compete in EuroBasket.Bosnia and HerzegovinaJusuf Nurkić, Utah JazzLuka Garza, Boston CelticsFranceBilal Coulibaly, Washington WizardsMoussa Diabate, Charlotte HornetsOusmane Dieng, Oklahoma City ThunderZaccharie Risacher, Atlanta HawksAlex Sarr, Washington WizardsGuerschon Yabusele, New York KnicksGermanyTristan Da Silva, Orlando MagicDennis Schroder, Sacramento KingsFranz Wagner, Orlando MagicGreeceGiannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee BucksIsraelDeni Avdija, Portland Trail BlazersBen Saraf, Brooklyn NetsItalyDonte DiVincenzo, Minnesota TimberwolvesSimone Fontecchio, Miami HeatLatviaKristaps Porziņģis, Atlanta HawksLithuaniaJonas Valančiūnas, Denver NuggetsMontenegroNikola Vučević, Chicago BullsPolandIgor Miličić, Philadelphia 76ersJeremy Sochan, San Antonio SpursPortugalNeemias Queta, Boston Celtics SloveniaLuka Dončić, Los Angeles LakersSpainSanti Aldama, Memphis GrizzliesEli Ndiaye, Atlanta HawksSwedenBobi Klintman, Detroit PistonsPelle Larsson, Miami HeatTürkiyeAdem Bona, Philadelphia 76ersAlperen Sengun, Houston RocketsThere's no word yet if Nikola Jokic will suit up for Serbia.