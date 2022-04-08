“You can’t bring this back, it is not going to work, not in 2022, not in 2023, not in 2073” - Chris Broussard believes the LA Lakers have to trade Russell Westbrook at all costs

The LA Lakers made news last offseason with the acquisition of star guard Russell Westbrook. It was a move that many thought would potentially take the Lakers to the top.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis already in the mix, the trade gave the Lakers a third superstar to bolster their team.

Unfortunately, it didn't work out the way the LA Lakers organization hoped. Westbrook saw a rapid decline in his play, and the 2021-22 NBA season went on to become a nightmare for the franchise.

It remains to be seen what changes the Lakers will make moving forward, but some believe Westbrook needs to be the first player to leave.

On a recent episode of The Odd Couple podcast, sports analyst Chris Broussard said he believes the LA Lakers' first order of business is moving on from Westbrook this offseason. He said:

"With the Lakers, though, their mentality has got to be, we're getting rid of Russ at all cost. They've got to trade Russell Westbrook, I don't care. You can't bring this back, it is not going to work, not in 2022, not in 2023, not in 2073."

An uncertain future for Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers veteran guard Russell Westbrook in a game

After a season full of high expectations, Westbrook and the LA Lakers have officially found themselves out of the 2021-22 NBA playoffs.

The question moving forward is whether the organization will attempt to move on from Westbrook. The veteran guard has seen a rapid decline in his play this year and will have a player option this offseason for north of $40 million.

While the Lakers will need to make a number of moves to improve their roster next year, Westbrook's contract situation will prove to be a bit of a challenge.

For the first time since the 2009-10 season, Westbrook is expected to average less than 20 points per game.

It's been a tough year for Westbrook, and many might be convinced that a new start could put his career back on the right track.

Basketball fans will be watching closely to see what the future holds for the veteran guard and the LA Lakers.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh