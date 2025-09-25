"You can’t f**k around with that" - Damian Lillard reveals shocking update to IShowSpeed on his Trail Blazers comeback amid Achilles injury

Damian Lillard tore his Achilles tendon just 25 days before Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffered the same injury in last season's playoffs. While Tatum fueled theories last week that he may return next season, Lillard is playing it safe.During a workout with IShowSpeed, Lillard discussed his recovery and the reality that he may be out for the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign.“This all I be doing,&quot; Lillard said on Thursday. &quot;I got rehab on my Achilles, I've been in the weight room, getting shots up. ... Sh*t, probably the start of next season. That Achilles, you can’t f**k around with that. I just got to get all the way right.”While some pushed things and returned in under a year, it usually takes at least 12 months to recover from an Achilles tear.Considering Lillard is 35 years old, it's no surprise that he and the Portland Trail Blazers' medical staff are taking a cautious approach.Damian Lillard expected to have a big role with Portland despite injuryAlthough Damian Lillard likely won't play next season as he continues to recover, he is expected to have a big role with the Trail Blazers.During Lillard's introductory press conference in July, Portland coach Chauncey Billups explained that he plans to put him to work as an honorary assistant coach.&quot;He'll be back as good as ever if you know anything about him, so we're really excited about that,&quot; Billups said. &quot;I told him that this year he's going to be the highest paid assistant coach in league history because I'm going to be putting him to work every day.&quot;While the role may be new for Lillard, it won't be the first time the veteran guard has played under Billups.Before departing Portland following the 2022-23 campaign, Lillard was coached by Billups for two seasons.The guard was limited to just 29 games in Billups' first season, and 58 games the following year. The team missed the playoffs in both campaigns.Whether the new-look Blazers, led by Jrue Holiday, can make waves in a stacked Western Conference in Lillard's absence, only time will tell.