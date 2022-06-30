“You can’t get too close, because you’re the one that’s gonna end up getting burned” - Freddie Coleman on the concerns around Kyrie Irving for Kevin Durant and the Nets, says Kyrie is a “won’t person”

Kyrie Irving has been the center of attraction over the past week as negotiations between him and the Brooklyn Nets weren't going as expected. It has been said that Irving destroys every team he joins, and analyst Freddie Coleman believes a special approach is needed to relate to the guard.

Rumors have surrounded the Nets since getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Irving's future with the franchise was unsure.

Despite his willingness to remain with the team and Kevin Durant, it was reported that the Nets are not looking to commit to a long-term contract. The news sent the NBA community into a frenzy, as many debated potential landing spots for the All-Star guard.

Given the rollercoaster week the NBA community has had, ESPN's "First Take" talked about the concerns surrounding Irving. Coleman believes Irving is a "won't person" and teams will have to take the bad and the good.

"Some people are strong-willed, and some have a strong won't. He has a very strong won't. If he doesn't want to do something, he is not going to do it."

After using an example of the material of a table to make his point, he continued:

"That doesn't make him so much off-kilter, it just makes him who he is. And if you sign up for a guy like that, despite his gifted ability to put the ball in the hole, you gotta take everything that comes with him

"My dad told me something long time ago, 'Something with guys like these, they're just like fire, you can't get too close, because you're the one that's gonna end up getting burned.' And that's the concern for the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant."

Coleman commended KD for not meddling in Irving's contract negotiations with the franchise. However, he feels Durant needs to find a way to lead the team and make sure everyone is on the same page.

"If you're gonna be an alpha dog, or be considered an alpha dog, then what are you gonna do to make sure everybody is on the same page?" Coleman said. "And that's the biggest question. Are the Brooklyn Nets ever going to be on the same page in a championship-or-bust situation?"

The Nets will be looking to better their latest campaign in the upcoming season. Although many do not consider them championship favorites, they have two players who can cause fireworks.

Kyrie Irving will reportedly opt into his player option

Despite rumors of Irving seeking sign-and-trade partners, it has been reported that he will stay with the Nets. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the 2016 NBA champ will opt into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

Coming to this decision was unexpected. There were reports of him exploring sign-and-trade options after Irving and the front office failed to reach a long-term agreement. Although he explicitly stated his commitment to Durant, he wanted it to be for the long haul.

The Nets want the upcoming season to be somewhat of an audition season for Irving, and they might be getting their wish. "Uncle Drew" is not the most dependable player, and the Nets would like to see something different to go long term.

