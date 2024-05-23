"You can’t hide four rings" - Brandin Podziemski asserts optimism on Warriors' quest for 5th NBA title despite age concerns

After their season ended with a Play-In Tournament loss against the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors are left with several questions entering next season. However, Brandin Podziemski isn't ruling out the team's longevity yet. He highlighted the promising development of the young players alongside the proven winning mentality of the core players.

Back in their dynasty era, Golden State was able to capture four championships to place themselves among other all-time teams in league history. However, the transition to their current state has been a difficult journey for the players and for the fanbase.

Speaking on 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs," the Warriors rookie showcased some optimism for the team's future.

"I've experienced us playing together," Podziemski said. "You can't hide four rings, it doesn't just happen on accident. So, those guys know what it takes, and we're here to help them and get them to the promised land."

To continue playing with the same core players, despite the presence of promising young pieces alongside them, Golden State still has a tough task ahead of them. With how teams around the league continue to improve each season, whether through player development or roster reconstruction, the Warriors will need to catch up and match their speed accordingly.

At the same time, it remains to be seen how the team's front office will handle the upcoming offseason, considering the various moving pieces that could take part at that point.

Brandin Podziemski has faith in Warriors' front office regarding the team's future

In the same radio interview, Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski places his trust in the front office's vision for the team moving forward.

"Mike Dunleavy's plans and Joe Lacob's plan of drafting Jonathan [Kuminga] and Moses [Moody]," Podziemski said, "and letting them develop, but then also drafting me and Trayce [Jackson-Davis] ... meshing that together and now going into a second year with the combination of Steph, Klay and Draymond ... it's set up for success."

There's no denying that the Warriors' younger players on the roster have an upside to their game. However, hopefully winning a fifth championship with this same core will require tremendous production from players like Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga.

With how different the core's production was this season, such as Klay Thompson's numbers, compared to past runs, it remains evident that other players on the roster will need to take the "next man up" mentality a step further.

Each season presents new challenges, especially with the NBA being a consistently changing basketball landscape from a competition and talent-level standpoint.