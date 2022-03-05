“You can’t really give a f*** about what people say no more” - LeBron James on not letting critics get to his head after 1st year with Miami Heat

LeBron James has said that during his first year with the Miami Heat, he learnt to take criticism in his stride and not let it get to his head.

James is arguably the most scrutinized superstar in the history of the NBA. Anything he does or says is often in the headlines, especially in the first half of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat. However, James has learnt to block out all the noise, leading to his success.

In the season 5 premiere of The Shop, James provided some advice to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. "The King" talked about his first season with the Heat, where he lost the NBA Finals to the Dallas Mavericks.

James said he started to ignore his critics and haters after the series. That led to him becoming an even better player, as he won his first two NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

"At 25, that's, 25 was my first year in Miami. You know, and we lost my first year, I was 25 years old. I think one of the first ones that I started to learn that you can't really give a f*** about what people say no more. Cause everybody gonna f***ing critique everything that you do, no matter what you do. That shit will creep into your mind," James said.

LeBron James added that the reason the Heat lost the NBA Finals to the Mavericks was because he wasn't himself. He let criticism get into his head, which adversely impacted his game.

"My first year in Miami, I was down there; I was literally, like, I wanted to prove everybody wrong. And I, like, literally lost myself in the moment. And I got all the way to the championship that year, and lost. And the reason I knew we lost afterwards, I was like, we lost because I wasn't even there," James said.

That NBA Finals loss was a turning point of his career. James would win the MVP award in the next two years, as well as his first two rings. "The King" would go on to become the most dominant and best player of his generation, quite possibly of all time.

LeBron James still among the best players in the NBA

LeBron James at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

In his 19th NBA season and at the age of 37, LeBron James is still among the best players in the league. James is averaging 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game for the LA Lakers.

The only problem for James and the Lakers is that they can't seem to get things together this season. Despite James' brilliance, Anthony Davis is perenially injured; Russell Westbrook is having the worst season of his career, and the rest of the team has struggled to play consistent defense.

James has carried the Lakers to a 27-35 record this season. They are still in the play-in spots, but they have the toughest remaining schedule of all teams.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops LeBron is only 23 assists away from becoming the only player in NBA history with 10K+ points, 10K+ rebounds, and 10K+ assists.



🤯🤯🤯 LeBron is only 23 assists away from becoming the only player in NBA history with 10K+ points, 10K+ rebounds, and 10K+ assists.🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/oyJiTrxXQZ

"The King" might have to dig deeper to ensure the Lakers have a shot at making the postseason.

Edited by Bhargav