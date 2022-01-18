“You can’t replace Kevin, it’s impossible” - Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets’ plan to make up for Kevin Durant’s absence

Kyrie Irving and James Harden fell short in leading the Brooklyn Nets past the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first game following Kevin Durant’s knee injury. KD wasn’t with the team when the emerging Cavs kept the Nets at bay behind Darius Garland’s electrifying play.

Despite Irving and Harden playing well, Durant’s ability to take over late in games was sorely missed. The Nets still had several chances down the stretch to win the game, but just could not get over the hump in the 107-114 loss. This is the new reality that the team will have to deal with in the foreseeable future.

In a post-game interview following the loss, Kyrie Irving was asked what plans the Brooklyn Nets have drawn up to replace some of Kevin Durant’s production. Here’s how the All-Star point guard detailed his reply:

“I think we just have to be ready to make adjustments on the fly and do whatever is needed for guys to fill in that role. I mean, you can’t replace Kevin. It’s impossible. I think we just faced that reality right now, this second and moving forward in this road trip.”

That reality will be even clearer and more frustrating when they play at Barclays Center, where Irving is ineligible to play due to New York City's health mandates. Durant will be out for at least several weeks, which means that out of the Big 3, only Harden will be left to carry the team in home games.

The 29-year-old point guard added a few things that could help them stay afloat while waiting for the NBA’s leading scorer to return:

“Just be very mature about it as a basketball club. Just be ready to be flexible game to game. Guys gonna see some spotty minutes here and there. We know on a given night me and James can go for 30 apiece.”

Irving added:

“But we’re really looking forward to seeing a lot of guys collectively chip in on the offensive end and then defensively, just our communication has to be that much more crisp. We don’t have somebody that could really clean up some of the mistakes on the backside like Kevin.”

The defiant Irving also cautioned people from writing off the Brooklyn Nets simply because he’s only played four games so far this season.

“I’m still finding my bearings with the team, so I’m just taking it one game at a time.”

How the Nets’ adversity-filled season plays out is must-see TV for basketball fans.

What’s next for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets without Kevin Durant?

Having both Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the road will help offset Kevin Durant's absence. [Photo: Forbes]

Kyrie Irving’s availability for games away from Barclays Center could pay immediate dividends. The Brooklyn Nets are slated to play 11 of their next 14 games in hostile rival arenas. Based on the superstar point guard’s performance against the Cavaliers, the team could certainly benefit from his play.

In just his fourth game of the season, he led the team in scoring with 27 points to go along with his seven rebounds and nine assists. Amazingly, and despite the loss, Irving had a game-high net rating of +14 in 38 minutes of game time. The Nets outscored the Cavaliers by 14 points when Irving was on the court.

Without Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets will need this version of Kyrie Irving to help keep their playoff chances alive.

