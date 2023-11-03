“You can’t teach height” - Adam Silver outlines high expectations from “charismatic” Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama has already taken the NBA by storm despite only playing in five regular-season games so far. The elite big man recently put on arguably the best performance of his young career when he led the Spurs to their second straight win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. With 38 points and 10 rebounds on 57.7% shooting from the floor, Wembanyama completely dominated the game.

The Spurs' clash with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday went down to the wire, with the team picking up a 115-114 win over Kevin Durant and Co.. Thursday's game, however, was a much more decisive win for Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs with the final score reading 132-121 at the final buzzer.

With Victor Wembanyama making an immediate impact on the Spurs, it's clear that the hype surrounding the young prospect prior to the draft is very real. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver shared his thoughts on Wembanyama five games into the season:

"I hate to put too much pressure on a young player who's only 19. I know 19. He is 7-foot-4. As they say, you can't teach height, but beyond that, he's he's a spectacular athlete. ...

"He's just so charismatic. He's so worldly. He speaks multiple languages. Again, I don't want to put even more pressure, but he has that opportunity to be one of the truly great players."

Looking at Victor Wembanyama's performance throughout his first five career NBA games

During the NBA preseason, Victor Wembanyama struggled during his debut, which led many to question whether the young star would live up to the hype. In his second NBA preseason game, however, Wembanyama found his rhythm and showed fans just why he was the No. 1 pick.

When the regular season started, Victor Wembanyama wasted no time going to work and making an immediate impact on the Spurs. Although he struggled with his shot from downtown against the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers, Wembanyama's ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor has left his peers stunned.

As Kevin Durant explained after two straight losses to Wembanyama and the Spurs, the French star is unlike anybody who has ever played in the NBA. With unique guard skills and athleticism unheard of at his size and an ability to anchor defense thanks to his long wingspan, Victor Wembanyama is truly one-of-one.

Following Thursday's win, Wembanyama became the first player since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992 to have 85+ points 35+ rebounds and 10+ blocks through their first five games.

On Sunday, the team will look to even its season record at 3-3 when it faces the Toronto Raptors. With plenty of momentum behind the Spurs after two straight wins over the Suns, it's clear that the Wembanyama era is officially upon us.