“You have a chance to grab Finals MVP and follow in the torch-passing legacy from Larry Bird to Paul Pierce” - Kevin Wildes says 3-time All-Star needs to have a legacy defining game, and ‘own the series’

The Boston Celtics have a history of great superstars carrying the franchise like Bill Russell, John Havlicek, Larry Bird and Paul Pierce. Fox Sports' Kevin Wildes believes it's time for Jayson Tatum to lead the Celtics to a win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

In a recent episode of "First Things First," Wildes predicted a Boston win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3. The Fox Sports analyst reasoned that the Celtics have not lost back-to-back games in the playoffs. He went further by saying that Boston would win by double digits.

"The Celtics need this game desperately," Wilkes said. "They will win this game probably by a big margin. After losses in the playoffs, their margin of victory is 15.5 points. I got them winning by 15, I know it sounds ridiculous but it's the numbers."

Kevin Wilkes added that Jayson Tatum needs to have a huge game and take over the Finals. Wilkes pointed out the legacies of Larry Bird and Paul Pierce with the Celtics. Bird won three championships in the 1980s, while Pierce won Finals MVP in Boston's last title.

"We're in the NBA Finals. You're at home," Wilkes said. "You have a chance to grab Finals MVP and follow in the torch-passing legacy from Larry Bird to Paul Pierce to you. You're face of the Celtics. Own the series, it's your time."

Tatum is averaging 20.0 ppg in the first two games of the Finals. He struggled to score in Game 1, but the Celtics still won. The 24-year-old superstar had a huge Game 2, but the Warriors blew them out in the second half to tie the series. Game 3 is on Wednesday night in Boston.

Jayson Tatum won the first Larry Bird ECF MVP trophy

The legacy of Larry Bird is alive and well, with the introduction of the Eastern Conference finals MVP trophy named after him. It was only fitting that Jayson Tatum won the inaugural award after leading the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat.

Tatum averaged 25.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals in seven games. The Celtics overcame the Heat in a thrilling Game 7, with Miami making a run late. Tatum finished the game with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. The Celtics are back in the Finals for the first time since 2010.

In the postgame interview, Jayson Tatum told media members that it was an honor to win the Larry Bird MVP trophy. Tatum has a chance to add two more trophies to his resume if he can lead the Celtics to a championship. Winning Boston's 18th banner and a Finals MVP will enhance his growing legacy.

"I still feel like a kid as sometimes that I'm really, truly living out my dream," Tatum said. "I thank God every day just to be in this position, to be able to do that. So to be the first person to win this award after Larry Bird still hasn't sunk in yet."

