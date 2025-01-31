"You changed the game" - Kobe Bryant's wife Vannessa Bryant pays heartfelt tribute to late daughter Gigi Bryant

This past Sunday marked the fifth anniversary of Kobe and Gigi Bryant's passing. On Jan. 26, 2020, the LA Lakers icon and his daughter died in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of the seven other individuals onboard.

As a tribute to her second oldest daughter, Gigi, Kobe's widow Vanessa took to Instagram on Thursday to share a heartfelt story about Gigi's aspirations:

Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to her daughter GiGi. Image source: IG.com/vanessabryant

"You changed the game, baby girl. #2 Gigi," wrote Vanessa in her caption.

Gigi's dreams of pursuing a pro hoops career — just like her father, a five-time NBA champion — are well-documented. She was present in some of Kobe's biggest moments, including the post-game interview after the Lakers' Game 7 win in the 2010 NBA Finals and his Lakers jersey retirement in 2017.

In her pre-teens, Gigi was part of a team that Kobe coached. According to a 2020 article published on NBA.com, Gigi's team would practice five and seven times a week to master the triangle offense, a system that brought Kobe much success in his career.

Ultimately, Gigi envisioned a career that would run through the prestigious UConn Huskies women's program and culminate in the WNBA.

Shortly after Gigi's passing, her alma mater Harbor Day School retired her No. 2 basketball jersey. It was this same number that her mother commemorated five years later with a touching tribute on social media.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver pens tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant

This past Sunday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wrote a heartfelt message to commemorate the Laker legend. The NBA's official X account released this statement from Silver:

"Kobe Bryant continues to serve as an inspiration to aspiring and current NBA and WNBA players, young athletes playing at all levels and those who are motivated solely by his relentless pursuit of excellence," wrote Silver.

Just one day after this tribute was posted, 22-year-old Amen Thompson, who was born after the Black Mamba won a three-peat with the Lakers, said "I feel like Kobe" after hitting a game-winning floater to propel the Houston Rockets to victory over the Boston Celtics.

In his statement, Silver also honored the memory of Kobe's daughter:

"Our thoughts today are with Vanessa and the Bryant family as we remember Kobe and their daughter, Gianna, with whom he shared a special bond around a profound love of the game of basketball."

The loving words by the members of the NBA community — from players to the league office — prove that the legacy of Kobe and Gigi Bryant will be remembered forever.

