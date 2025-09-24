  • home icon
  • "You can't come and leverage me": Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia issues defiant statement on persistent lawsuit trouble 

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Sep 24, 2025 20:34 GMT
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia issues defiant statement on persistent lawsuit trouble

Since Mat Ishbia bought the Phoenix Suns almost three years ago, the franchise has been caught up in drama on and off the court. Ahead of the new season, the billionaire owner gave his thoughts on the team's recent legal battles.

While the organization has not owned up to any wrongdoing, it's been the victim of several lawsuits from current and past employees. The allegations stem from things such as wrongful termination, harassment and many other issues.

On Wednesday, Ishbia addressed the media as part of the Phoenix Suns' media day. Among the things he was asked about was the organization being targeted by an array of lawsuits. Ishbia spoke confidently of his track record when it comes to legal battles and is confident that the organization has done nothing wrong.

"The way I look at it is, I'm not gonna ever settle with anyone. You can't come and leverge me, or leverge the Phoenix Suns to settle," Ishbia said. "If we do something wrong, we own up to it. We didn't do anything wrong, file the lawsuit, let the courrt play it out."

While the Suns deal with lawsuits, the new-look roster will also be attempting to get the franchise back on track in 2026.

Phoenix Suns going to new measures to limit lawsuits

Based on his media day remarks, Ishbia is confident the Phoenix Suns will overcome their current situation on the legal front. However, given the current landscape of things, the organization is taking new strides to limit its lawsuits.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported on some ongoing changes within the team's infrastructure. Ahead of the upcoming season, the Suns have made significant updates to their employee handbook.

As part of the new handbook, employees had to sign an agreement that hinders them from taking legal action against the organization as it pertains to workforce disputes.

"The Phoenix Suns, while facing several lawsuits from current and former employees, told employees this spring that in order to retain their jobs they needed to sign an agreement limiting their ability to sue the team over workforce matters, multiple team sources told ESPN."
Among the biggest changes to the handbook had to do with confidential information. The agreement stated that all legal disputes will now be settled through arbitration.

ESPN could not confirm how many employees agreed to the Suns' new standards. Nonetheless, Ishbia appears to be cracking down in hopes of putting an end to their constant legal battles.

