"You can't control what people say" - Kevin Durant on all the chatter surrounding the Brooklyn Nets this season

Kevin Durant believes the Brooklyn Nets must focus on playing good basketball while tuning out what people have to say about them in order to succeed this season. With uncertainty mounting over Kyrie Irving's vaccine situation, the Nets have been constantly in the news over the past few weeks.

The 2-time NBA champion is also of the opinion that the media and newspapers are bound to create narratives surrounding the Brooklyn Nets. However, it's the job of the players to lock in and play good basketball when game time comes. Speaking about the same in a post-practice press conference, Kevin Durant said:

"Just focusing on your job, I mean you cant control what people say and the articles that has been written and you know the narratives that's been formed around our team. You know that's a part of our job, that's why they pay us the way they pay us, because of that type of stuff too so we gotta deal with that."

You know, wish it wasn't like that, you know, I wish we could just focus on the purity of the game but we understand what the money maker is here. So we gotta deal with that type of stuff, but we're gonna be focussing during the games and lock in once we on the floor, we'd be alright," added the Brooklyn Nets leader.

Kevin Durant put up an unbelievable performance during the playoffs last season. He almost single-handledly dragged the Nets into the conference finals. However, they would end up narrowly losing the series 4-3 against the Bucks. Durant will be hoping to seek revenge for that loss when the two teams face off on opening night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Can Kevin Durant deliver a championship to the Brooklyn Nets?

In the absence of Kyrie Irving, the onus will be on Kevin Durant and James Harden to deliver the goods for the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is easily one of the best scorers in the history of basketball. His offensive armory is stacked and his arrival instantly made the Nets instant championship favorites. Heading into the 2021-22 season, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will have to take the floor without Kyrie Irving.

Although Irving's absence would be a big loss for the Brooklyn Nets, many believe that Kevin Durant and James Harden would be enough to help them win the championship. Brooklyn also has seasoned veterans like Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap, all of whom are capable of producing special performances.

The team is well equipped and has the potential to make a deep run into the playoffs. When asked about fulfilling the leadership role on the team, Kevin Durant replied:

"As far as leadership in the locker room... James being vocal, I mean everybody has a good dialogue. Steve is, you know, the main voice, you know coaches do a great job. So I think, we all just...are in conversation of what we need to do, and how we feel about the game, so I feel like everybody will help in that area as far as leadership (is concerned)."

All eyes will be on the Brooklyn Nets when they take the floor for the opening night fixture against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kevin Durant will be key to the Nets' chances against Giannis and his Bucks team. Brooklyn will certainly need some of their players to amp up the scoring in the absence of Kyrie Irving if they are to have any chance of getting the better of the defending champions.

