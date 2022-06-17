“You should be in the conversation for MVP, you should be the best player on the Lakers now, respond to that, AD” - Chris Broussard on Anthony Davis getting bullied into working out this summer

A backlash has seemingly inspired the LA Lakers' Anthony Davis to hit the gym. Sports analyst Chris Broussard also had a few words for him, hoping he responds in the same way.

Davis recently said he had not shot a basketball since April 5, and Lakers fans were irate by the news. They believe he should be working to be better, considering his poor shooting this season.

Anthony Davis, in June 2022, says he hasn't shot a basketball since the Lakers' April 5 matchup vs. Phoenix.



Is that concerning? 🤔

Their outcry seemed to have gotten to the All-Star forward, as he called one of the best shooting coaches: Chris "Lethal Shooter" Mathews. He was spotted in the gym a few days later working with the coach.

On "The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker," Broussard said AD responded well to the situation. With that in mind, he aimed to inspire some more reactions from Davis by saying a few words.

"A lot of people went after him," Broussard said. "Maybe it was the combination of a bunch of people, but it does seem like he responded to the negative feedback. This dude, 'Lethal Shooter,' says he hadn't worked out with him in a year-and-a-half. Now, all of a sudden, y'all in the gym the next day?

"AD, we've said it, you should be in the conversation for MVP. You should be the best player on the Lakers now. Respond to that, AD. For all the Lakers' problems, if they have a healthy LeBron (James) and a healthy Anthony Davis, they can't do a little sum'n sum'n? You can get in the tournament and take your chances.

"I mean, my goodness, AD, respond to that."

For the Lakers to succeed, they need Davis to be as dominant as he can be. During his time with the New Orleans Pelicans and his first season with the Lakers, he has shown how invaluable he is on both ends of the floor.

Anthony Davis has failed to reach new heights since winning the 2020 NBA title

Davis is one of the most skilled big men in the league. Unfortunately, he has not been at his best in the last two years.

"The Brow" was a crucial piece in the LA Lakers' 2020 championship run. He knocked down several clutch shots throughout the tournament to help the Lakers win. But he has been a shadow of himself in recent years.

First Take @FirstTake



“I think as long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy, you can overcome it enough to be a playoff team. But that’s about the height of my expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers.” @stephenasmith doesn’t think the Lakers can win a championship as presently constructed.“I think as long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy, you can overcome it enough to be a playoff team. But that’s about the height of my expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers.” .@stephenasmith doesn’t think the Lakers can win a championship as presently constructed.“I think as long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy, you can overcome it enough to be a playoff team. But that’s about the height of my expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers.” https://t.co/67VTveWqwe

Injuries have played a role in his drop in performance, as he has barely stayed on the court long enough to get going. This season, his longest streak of consecutive games was 19, and he ended up playing in only 40 games.

Fans have come at Davis for growing soft after winning the title, but as injuries affect the body, there is also a mental toll. The three-time block champion might have turned down his aggressiveness to reduce the risk of getting injured.

Some of Anthony Davis' best games with the Lakers.



50 PTS (20/29 FG)

46 PTS (15/21 FG)

43 PTS (14/18 FG)

40 PTS, 20 REB

34 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST

28 PTS, 13 REB, 7 BLK

24 PTS, 11 REB, 8 BLK



Some of Anthony Davis’ best games with the Lakers. 50 PTS (20/29 FG)46 PTS (15/21 FG)43 PTS (14/18 FG)40 PTS, 20 REB34 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST 28 PTS, 13 REB, 7 BLK 24 PTS, 11 REB, 8 BLK https://t.co/vbylvTlPqR

However, LeBron James is confident AD will shock everyone. LBJ took to his Instagram page to praise his teammate, saying he cannot wait for AD to remind everyone who he is.

