During his days in the NBA, Nick Young was known for his antics, scoring outbursts and his playful nature. He never took himself too seriously, and that rubbed some of his former teammates, such as Kobe Bryant, the wrong way.

However, he stayed true to his nature. Even to this day, he continues to crack jokes left and right, make fun of people, and take constant shots at his friend, Gilbert Arenas.

That's why it wasn't much of a surprise to see him clap back at Rashad McCants and Brandon Jennings while also poking fun at Arenas while showing off the latest care package he got from Jayson Tatum:

"Aye @brandonjennings and @iamrashadmccants @jaytatum0 told me to wear these’s for his haters," he wrote with some laughing face emojis. "hope yall ready for our 2 on 2 and to ….. @no.chill.gil pass the ball … you are the corner Ni*** now. …. GOOD LOOKIN BROTHA KEEP KILLING #Champion #FaceOfTheLeague #UncleSwagP."

For context, Jennings and McCants, who are both regulars on 'Gil's Arena,' took a swipe at Tatum and called him the 'softest superstar in NBA history.'

As for Arenas, he takes pride in not passing the ball, and he's told Young to just stay in the corner and hope to get a couple of shots when they're playing together.

Jayson Tatum doesn't care about the haters

Jennings isn't the only former player who has shown doubts about Tatum's character in the past. The Boston Celtics star, however, is completely unbothered by the criticism, and he believes that's something that comes with his status:

“Surprised? No,” Tatum said in January. “I think it comes with being one of the best players in the league, and the more you accomplish, the more it gives people the opportunity to nitpick at things.

"If I wasn’t who I was or at a certain status, people would probably not talk about me as much. But, you know, I’m not the first superstar in league history to deal with this. It comes with it.”

Tatum has already won an NBA championship and made generational wealth despite not being 30. He's undeniably one of the best players in the game, and he's proven that the narrative about him not showing up in the playoffs or in big moments isn't true anymore.

He's not very vocal and hasn't been as marketable as other stars in the past, but that doesn't mean he's not a fierce competitor and a legitimate superstar.

