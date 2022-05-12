“You have to be critical of guys… He’s unafraid of doing that” - Melissa Rohlin believes 3-time NBA champion is the next voice of the league after LeBron James

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James might not be the NBA's only popular voice as the image of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green continues to grow.

Green has become one of the league's most vocal players. A versatile forward, Green has been one of Golden State's most important pieces.

While Green doesn't score at a high level, his impact cannot be overstated. He has built a reputation as one of the league's top defenders with his ability to guard multiple positions at an elite level. He plays with great determination and effort, and he's also a vocal leader for the Warriors.

While Green continues to make an impact on the court, his voice off of the court has had a large impact as well. Green has seen his following blossom, especially after using his various platforms to tell various stories.

On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Melissa Rohlin suggested that Green has become the NBA's biggest voice after James.

"You have to be critical of guys," Rohlin said. "He's unafraid of doing that. ... He stands by everything he says."

Draymond Green becoming a voice in the NBA alongside LeBron James

While LeBron James is one of the NBA's most popular voices, Draymond Green has seen his platform rise in popularity with each passing season.

James is one of the game's top superstars, using his popularity to become one of the league's most influential players. Although James will have the league's biggest voice until he retires, it's clear that Green has started to connect with other aspects of the basketball world.

Green has been one of the league's top players because of his versatility and basketball IQ. Now it looks as if Green has become one of the most influential off the court as well.

For now, Green will continue to focus on the situation at hand for the Golden State Warriors.

After a pair of impressive wins against the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State, leading 3-1, is one win away from reaching the Western Conference finals. With Green continuing to be the voice for the Warriors, the team is starting to look like the title contender it appeared to be early in the season.

Throughout the playoffs, Draymond has averaged 7.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 55.3%.

Game 5 is on Wednesday night in Memphis.

