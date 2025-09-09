"You'd need to bring an M-16" - Israel's coach stuns with wild take before Giannis Antetokounmpo's monster EuroBasket game

Ahead of their knockout game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece, Israel coach Ariel Beit-Halahmy hilariously described how his team planned to stop the Greek star. Greece and Israel faced off on Saturday in the Round of 16 of the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket in Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia.

"You'd need to bring an M-16, I think," Beit-Halahmy said on Saturday, per Haaretz' Arie Livnat. "That would be (the) easiest way."
The Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece eliminated Israel 84-79 to advance to the quarterfinals. The two-time NBA MVP led his nation with 37 points and 10 rebounds on 18-for-23 shooting.

On the other end, Israel was led by Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, who scored 22 points on 5-for-11 shooting, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range.

After the knockout game, Beit-Halahmy praised Antetokounmpo:

"One of the top three players in the world, his game is very strong and unique, and there’s not much you can do."

In the group phase, Israel placed fourth in Group D with a 3-2 record. Meanwhile, Greece topped Group C with a 4-1 record. Its lone loss came against Bosnia and Herzegovina (80-77), a game in which Antetokounmpo missed.

In four EuroBasket games so far, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 72.5% shooting.

Lithuania's Jonas Valančiūnas comments on the quarterfinal matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece

Saturday's win against Israel set up a quarterfinal clash between the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece and Lithuania, led by Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valančiūnas. Lithuania defeated host Latvia 88-79 in their Round of 16 clash.

On Monday, Valančiūnas spoke to the media to discuss his team's preparations against Greece and Antetokounmpo.

"We spent two days, actually one full day, preparing for the Greek national team," Valančiūnas said. "They’re a good team with weapons, especially as a shooting team. They have Giannis, who’s very strong individually, so we have to do a good job. We prepared, we have a game plan, and tomorrow we’ll show it."

Greece and Lithuania are set to face off on Tuesday. Like Greece, Lithuania went 4-1 in the group stage, with its lone loss coming against undefeated Germany. Tuesday's winner will advance to the semifinals to take on either Poland or Turkey, led by Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun.

