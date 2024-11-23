"You not Dalton Knecht" - Lakers fans instantly oppose Jared McCain's 'Rookie of the Year' claim

The 2025 Rookie of the Year race is heating up between top candidates LA Lakers' Dalton Knecht and Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain. They have made instant impacts on their respective teams, who are hoping to contend for the championship this season.

However, McCain seems confident that he's taking the award home at the season's end. Amid his 30-point outing in Friday's 113-98 NBA Cup win for the Sixers over the Brooklyn Nets, McCain was caught on cameras saying that he is the "Rookie of the Year."

However, the Lakers fans instantly opposed Jared McCain's claim and defended their rookie candidate, Dalton Knecht.

"You not dalton knecht and you don’t got his skills all you got is nail polish"

"Kencht way better," another fan said.

One fan said Knecht is better but acknowledged McCain has carried the Sixers in several games.

"Nah bruh.. Knecht 4.. Lakers All Day but tbh McCain is carrying the 76ers…"

"No it’s Dalton," another added.

"It’s game 15 fatty," one fan said.

Dalton Knecht vs. Jared McCain: Closer look at NBA Rookie of the Year battle

Entering the 2024-25 NBA season, very few had Dalton Knecht and Jared McCain leading the Rookie of the Year race this early. However, Knecht and McCain have seemingly separated themselves from the rest of the lot.

Knecht has averaged 11.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 15 games, shooting on 52/46/92 splits. McCain has tallied 16.5 ppg (highest among rookies), 2.3 rpg and 2.7 apg, shooting 48.4%, including 42.7% from 3 and 97.1% from the free throw line. Knecht's points-per-game tally doesn't match McCain's, but he hasn't had the same opportunities as a shot-creator.

With LeBron James yet to miss a game and Anthony Davis playing 14 out of 15, Knecht has slotted in as a floor-spacing threat and the No. 4 or even No. 3 option for LA. He has the season-rookie record for most points after scoring 37 against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, McCain has had to carry the load for the Sixers offense multiple times. Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have all missed significant time with injuries, allowing McCain to take over often. He has six consecutive 20+ point games, including two 30-point nights.

Dalton Knecht has multiple performances that contributed to the Lakers' wins, especially after he played a more prominent role amid multiple frontcourt injuries. The Lakers are 10-5, with Knecht playing a key role in at least three wins.

On the other hand, Jared McCain's Sixers are reeling at 3-12. His production has been top-notch, but the lack of help has hampered the Sixers' progress. Based on individual records, McCain seems like the frontrunner to win, while Knecht has the impact and collective results favoring his chances of winning the coveted award.

The Rookie of the Year voters take several factors into consideration, but if McCain continues getting the chances he has on Philadelphia's offense and keeps his number up, it might be his to win.

