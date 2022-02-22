"You have to deal with Giannis, Embiid & KD" - Nick Wright believes the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to bring in LeBron James if they want to make noise in the East

LeBron James’ return to Cleveland for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game brought knowing smiles and unforgettable happy memories to thousands of Cavaliers fans. The King was back holding court inside an arena where he had so many iconic moments over the years. These distant reminders of the glory years could be nothing but memories if not for an explosive bomb that the Akron, Ohio native dropped last weekend.

The LA Lakers superstar stunned the NBA over the All-Star weekend via an interview with The Athletic. James sent hearts fluttering when he admitted that playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers again before hanging up his sneakers is a possibility. But with the Cavaliers looking like legitimate title threats this season, would the team even consider bringing back “King James”?

First Things First co-host Nick Wright has no doubt that if LeBron James is interested, the Cleveland Cavaliers will waste no time moving for him:

“So, again, we’re not talking about 13-point per game LeBron because that LeBron’s never existed. If he is 25, 6 and 6, 85% of what he is right now. With all that experience, with averaging that comes with it, of course they would want to bring him in because you have to deal with Giannis and Embiid and Durant.”

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Booker, Ayton & Phoenix was also a really nice, young core. It's almost like they needed a veteran to take them to the next level. If LeBron's interested in returning to Cleveland of course they'd want to bring him in bc you have to deal w/ Giannis, Embiid & KD." — @getnickwright "Booker, Ayton & Phoenix was also a really nice, young core. It's almost like they needed a veteran to take them to the next level. If LeBron's interested in returning to Cleveland of course they'd want to bring him in bc you have to deal w/ Giannis, Embiid & KD." —@getnickwright https://t.co/En3pV6kP4b

The veteran sports analyst believes that the young and inexperienced Cleveland Cavaliers could make a leap from contenders to favorites if James is onboard.

“So I think because the East is so hard and I think Cleveland is a nice story. But would anyone be surprised if Cleveland, in the next two years, is one and done in the postseason both years? I like them. I don’t know who they're gonna be playing in round one, I’m probably not gonna be picking Cleveland this year.”

He added:

“And next year, Miami’s not going anywhere, Philly’s not going anywhere, Brooklyn’s not going anywhere, Milwaukee’s not going anywhere, there’s four. I love Mobley, I think Mobley’s Rookie of the Year. Garland’s a really good player! I still don’t know if they’re good enough to even one round, much less four rounds right now.”

If the opportunity arises, the Cavs front office will have to perform their best mathematical calisthenics as LeBron James is not willing to take a discount.

LeBron James continues to build on his legacy and desperately hoping to play with his son, Bronny James

Desperate teams could draft Bronny James to get LeBron James. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

It’s no secret that LeBron James is maximizing his NBA championship aspirations every time he plays. His contract with the LA Lakers runs only until the 2022-23 season. He could move out of California and spurn the LA Lakers if the team can’t contend for a title this campaign or the next.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



“Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”



✍️

theathletic.com/3138844/2022/0… LeBron James’ message to all 30 teams is clear: If you want me, draft Bronny.“Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.” @KingJames ✍️ @ByJasonLloyd LeBron James’ message to all 30 teams is clear: If you want me, draft Bronny.“Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.” @KingJames✍️@ByJasonLloydtheathletic.com/3138844/2022/0… https://t.co/MzkVc12ho0

Title-contending teams could have a two-to-three year window to lure the 18x All-Star to their fold for a crack at the championship. Besides the possible impact of Father Time finally catching up, LeBron James is adamant to play with his son, regardless of where that would be.

Edited by Parimal