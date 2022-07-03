“You decide to leave the Guardians of the Galaxy, known as the Golden State Warriors” - Freddie Coleman asks Kevin Durant “what did you think was gonna happen?”, says you have to know your personnel

The Brooklyn Nets have suffered a huge blow that they had no idea was coming their way. The blow suffered when their top player, Kevin Durant, requested the franchise to exit.

It seemed like a normal day at work with Kyrie Irving revolting and refusing to opt into the player option as he wanted a max deal. But what seemed to have settled with Irving opting into player option of $36 million was just the beginning of the canker worm.

NBA analyst Freddie Coleman has related the issue to knowing your personnel, stating that Durant ought to know who he was getting involved with. Having spent two seasons with the Nets and has been no closer to winning a title than he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Coleman stated that this is what KD gets for aligning with Kyrie Irving.

"Kevin Durant, this is what you get for aligning your force with Kyrie Irving,/" Coleman said. 'People might say I'm hating on Kyrie, I don't hate on Kyrie Irving. Know your personnel! You gotta know who you're getting involved with if you're Kevin Durant.

"You decided to leave the Guardians of the Galaxy, known as the Golden State Warriors. And then all of a sudden you wanted to align yourself with a very mercurial person in Kyrie Irving, who's always going to be about Kyrie Irving. What did you think was going to happen?"

Is Kevin Durant better off without Kyrie Irving?

Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets look on in the final seconds of their 109-103 loss against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 23, 2022 in New York City.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have wanted to build their own dynasty together as both players are big fans of each other. But their time together might have come to an end as both parties look to exit the franchise.

SB Nation @SBNation Steph Curry and Klay Thompson played 45 games together this year, even with Klay missing half of the season.



Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving only played 44 games in three years as teammates. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson played 45 games together this year, even with Klay missing half of the season.Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving only played 44 games in three years as teammates. https://t.co/jCWBwKdhf5

There have been very few games played together by both players. In the span of two seasons, they have both been on the court 44 times. Even though they have recorded more wins than losses in that time, there are not enough metrics to weigh their effectiveness as a unit.

Sarah Kezele @SarahKezele "I believe, ultimately, that Kevin Durant will be a Phoenix Sun." - @WindhorstESPN just now on ESPN Radio "I believe, ultimately, that Kevin Durant will be a Phoenix Sun." - @WindhorstESPN just now on ESPN Radio

We might see the forward head to the Phoenix Suns without Irving and have a great time with Chris Paul and Devin Booker. He could go on to attain the heights he recorded in his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he led the league in scoring for four seasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far