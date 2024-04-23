“You didn’t f**king earn it”: Comedian rips Stephen A Smith for supporting Knicks during the peak

The New York Knicks recently picked up a big win over the Philadelphia 76ers in a nail-biter on Sunday. The game went right down to the wire, with Donte DiVincenzo hitting a clutch three to win the game after being on the brink of defeat. Sitting courtside was none other than sports TV personality Stephen A. Smith, who despite being a fan of the team, has been very critical of the team.

Earlier this season, when starter Mitchell Robinson went down with an ankle injury, and backup center Jericho Sims was sidelined, Hartenstein saw an uptick in minutes. At the time, Smith took aim at Hartenstein prior to a Milwaukee-New York game on ESPN.

At the time, he indicated that with the team sitting in 26th place for defensive efficiency rating, he wasn't sold on Hartenstein's spot as a starting center. In New York's recent win over Philadelphia, Isaiah Hartenstein played a key role in the team's late-game win.

The way Sam Morril, who spoke on the Dan LeBatard Show, sees things, Hartenstein lifting the Knicks to a win in front of Stephen A. Smith was perfect. As he explained:

"Isaiah Hartenstein, the beauty of what he did last night, and to do it in front of Stephen A. The guy who trashed him, the guy who said 'some guy named Hartenstein.'

"Some guy named Hartenstein just played his ass off. Knicks fans don't like Stephen A. Because they know he's not a real fan. Stephen A. You don't really get to deserve. You don't deserve this with us. You didn't earn it. You weren't down suffering when we were suffering. That's the joy of being a fan."

Looking at Isaiah Hartenstein's impressive play in the final moments of Knicks-76ers game

As Sam Morril indicated during his appearance on The Dan LeBatard Show, it was Hartenstein's play that was integral to the Knicks' win. With time winding down on the clock, Hartenstein was able to crash to the basket and haul down a massive offensive rebound.

The ball then went to OG Anunoby, who then kicked it to Donte DiVincenzo for a big three that put the Knicks ahead on the scoreboard. With the chance to make magic, the 76ers attempted to get some of their own offense going, however with seven seconds left, Hartenstein managed to shut down a drive attempt.

Although it was no secret that Joel Embiid had a monstrous first half for the 76ers, scoring 16 points while hauling down 10 rebounds, things changed in the second half. Embiid was able to keep the momentum going on offense with 18 points, however he didn't haul down a single rebound.

On the flip side, Hartenstein had a big second half on the glass with seven rebounds, including the key game-saving offensive board for New York.

While Smith didn't directly address his previous comments about Hartenstein, he did stand up for the 76ers. As he explained Tuesday morning on an episode of Get Up, he believes Tyrese Maxey was fouled two or three times without a whistle being blown.

With New York now up 2-0 in the series, the stakes couldn't be higher for the 76ers as they head back to Philadelphia.

