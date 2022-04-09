“You don’t appreciate the ring, you don’t appreciate the trophy, what you end up appreciating is the journey” - Draymond Green says another Golden State Warriors title would be the most satisfying

The Golden State Warriors have clinched their playoff berth, ending a two-year postseason hiatus. Draymond Green believes winning the championship this season would be his proudest achievement.

Although the team lost their way despite a bright start to the 2021-22 NBA season, they have secured a spot in the playoffs with games to spare.

At no point during the offseason or preseason were the Warriors considered championship contenders. With how the LA Lakers assembled their roster, all eyes were on the Purple and Gold to represent the West in the NBA Finals.

However, the Golden State Warriors gradually asserted their dominance and got stronger with the return of Klay Thompson.

Although Thompson's return has not exactly brought about a significant boost on both ends of the floor, his presence could make a difference in the playoffs.

Sports Illustrated's Ashley Nicole Moss asked Green if winning the 2022 title would be the most satisfying accomplishment for him. In response, the big man said:

"I think so. I think it would be the most satisfying because the reality is what you appreciate when winning a championship is you don't appreciate the ring. I can't even tell you where two of my rings are."

"It's ultimately not what you end up appreciating. You don't appreciate the ring, the trophy. What you end up appreciating is the journey and the guys and everybody that you went through that journey with."

"So, for me, it would be the most satisfying because the journey has been totally different. The journey has always been starting from ground zero."

After pointing out their setbacks over the last two years and how he had to play without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala, he continued:

"To go from that two years later to what could be winning a championship, it would 100% be the most satisfying just because the journey is totally different and ultimately when you win a championship, that's what you appreciate the most."

Another championship will bring the Golden State Warriors' tally to seven.

For players like Curry, Thompson, and Green, it would be the ultimate show of resilience given what they have been through over the last couple of years.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors dominated the NBA Finals for five consecutive seasons from 2015

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors

Since 2015, the Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA Finals, winning three of their five appearances. They were on their way to a three-peat in 2019 before injuries to Thompson, and Kevin Durant derailed their campaign.

All three of the NBA Finals victories came against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James, who was determined to deliver at least one championship to Cleveland, found it difficult to prevail against Golden State. However, through a historic performance, he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first title over the 73-9 Warriors in 2016.

In partnership with Kyrie Irving, James and the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the series. They became the only team in league history to achieve that in the NBA Finals.

Despite their dominance in the NBA Finals for five consecutive seasons, the Golden State Warriors have failed to make the playoffs in the last two seasons.

The Warriors finally have their core band together, made up of the same players who led the team to its first championship since 1975.

