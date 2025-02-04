  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Golden State Warriors
  • "You don’t chase bad deals": Steve Kerr makes his feelings clear as pressure mounts on Steph Curry-led Warriors ahead of trade deadline

"You don’t chase bad deals": Steve Kerr makes his feelings clear as pressure mounts on Steph Curry-led Warriors ahead of trade deadline

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 04, 2025 02:03 GMT
Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
"You don’t chase bad deals": Steve Kerr makes his feelings clear as pressure mounts on Steph Curry-led Warriors ahead of trade deadline

Golden State Warriors HC Steve Kerr addressed the front office's yet-to-make-moves approach and the plan of action amid the team being linked with a flurry of marquee names. From 'wanting' Giannis Antetokounmpp to planning to bring back Kevin Durant, the Bay Area side made headlines in the wake of two blockbuster trades that have changed the balance of power in the West.

Speaking to the media ahead of their Monday showdown against the Orlando Magic, Kerr spoke about the upcoming deadline and made it clear that bad trades weren't the route to take for the sake of making a splash.

Per reports, the Warriors are looking to add a play of All-Star caliber next to Stephj Curry to contend in the West, and right now with the biggest names in Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis shipped, the belief was that they could spring for another behemoth trade in acquiring either Durant or the disgruntled Jimmy Butler. It remains to be seen if Golden State is next up in pulling the trigger in a league-altering trade.

also-read-trending Trending

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी