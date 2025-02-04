"You don’t chase bad deals": Steve Kerr makes his feelings clear as pressure mounts on Steph Curry-led Warriors ahead of trade deadline

Golden State Warriors HC Steve Kerr addressed the front office's yet-to-make-moves approach and the plan of action amid the team being linked with a flurry of marquee names. From 'wanting' Giannis Antetokounmpp to planning to bring back Kevin Durant, the Bay Area side made headlines in the wake of two blockbuster trades that have changed the balance of power in the West.

Speaking to the media ahead of their Monday showdown against the Orlando Magic, Kerr spoke about the upcoming deadline and made it clear that bad trades weren't the route to take for the sake of making a splash.

Per reports, the Warriors are looking to add a play of All-Star caliber next to Stephj Curry to contend in the West, and right now with the biggest names in Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis shipped, the belief was that they could spring for another behemoth trade in acquiring either Durant or the disgruntled Jimmy Butler. It remains to be seen if Golden State is next up in pulling the trigger in a league-altering trade.

