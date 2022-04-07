“You don’t look at Steph Curry, and say ‘I can’t be that’” - Stephen A. Smith believes Steph Curry is currently the most impactful athlete in sports

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry has dazzled basketball fans with his play. It's been an incredible rise to superstar status throughout his career. He's going to be remembered as one of the greatest shooters who ever played the game.

Curry is one of the game's biggest stars, especially after the impressive season that the Golden State Warriors (50-29) have had. After missing the last couple of weeks sidelined with an ankle injury, Curry will look to return and give the Warriors a boost towards making a run at the NBA Finals.

On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith was asked who he believed was the most impactful athlete in professional sports. Smith picked Curry. Smith said Curry's ability on the court gives people the idea they can be just like him when it comes to his ability to shoot the ball.

“You don’t look at Steph Curry, and say ‘I can’t be that,’” Smith said.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors prepare for the NBA playoffs

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry

Although Stephen A. Smith said people might think they can do what Stephen Curry does on the court, he said those fans might be in for a rude awakening.

Somehow, fans overlook how Curry is 6-foot-2 and the son of an NBA star and an all-conference college volleyball player. Plus, although Curry makes basketball look easy, he's worked relentlessly to fashion himself from a small college to the NBA's best 3-pointer shooter ever.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Steph Curry on LeBron wanting to play with him



(via

"He's picked me the last two All-Star Games. I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now."Steph Curry on LeBron wanting to play with him(via @957thegame "He's picked me the last two All-Star Games. I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now."Steph Curry on LeBron wanting to play with him 👀(via @957thegame)https://t.co/Uza7ED6YhH

Curry hasn't played since March 16, when he rolled his ankle in a home game against the Boston Celtics.

In those nine games without Curry, the Warriors went 3-6 (plus, they got blown out by Boston 110-88). It's clear they are looking forward to getting their superstar back.

Golden State (50-29) is in third place in the Western Conference entering Wednesday night. With three games remaining, Curry's return is inching closer.

Golden State, hampered by injuries this season and the two previous seasons, is looking to make a playoff push.

The Warriors haven't made the playoffs the past two seasons. They missed Klay Thompson (knee, Achilles tendon) for two full seasons and the first few months of this season. They got Thompson back in early January, only to lose Draymond Green (back) in the warmups. After Green returned on March 14, Curry went down two days later.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein