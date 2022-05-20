“You don’t make it this far if you have quit in you” - Draymond Green says the Warriors need Steph Curry and 5-time All-Star to go berserk to win the Western Conference finals  

The Golden State Warriors put together a dominating display in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. However, Draymond Green believes Steph Curry needs to be at his best for them to win the series.

Although the Warriors won Game 1, it was not entirely a masterful performance on either end of the floor. Dallas had several open looks from deep but failed to convert.

To guarantee victory, Green thinks there is a lot of improvement the Warriors need to make. Speaking on the Draymond Green show, he critically analyzed Game 1 and talked about how certain players need to go "berserk" if they hope to win the series.

"Most importantly, which will really determine a little of how this series go is, we have to make sure we get our guys going. Like Steph had a good night. It wasn't great. It was a good night. Wasn't great by Steph Curry standards. Great by just about everyone else standards in this league, wasn't great by Steph Curry standards. Steph Curry is going to have a great night. Klay Thompson had a good second half. He was good defensively. Offensively, he had a good second half. Klay is gonna play better."

"I thought Jordan has some spurts where he played well," he continued. "He's going to play better. So, that's going to be important for us moving forward because there's going to be some games where you need your guy and Wiggins, Wiggins had going on. But, there's gonna be some games where you need one of those guys to go berserk, like in order to win the game, especially on the road."

"That team was coming out upset tomorrow. It's just like I was telling our guys, no team gets to the conference finals and quit after one game after two games, or after three games. No one gets to the conference finals and quit because the team that will get to the conference finals and quit never makes it to the conference finals. It's just that simple, You don't make it this far if you have quit in you." [From 8:40]

Steph, who has struggled from the free-throw line this period, was seen getting encouragement from Green during Game 1 against the Mavericks. The big man tried to boost his morale and asked him not to let his head drop, as he will be crucial to their success.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have reached the WCF six times in the last eight years

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

From 2015 to 2019, the Warriors went on an incredible run, reaching the NBA Finals five consecutive times and winning three titles.

In 2016, the 73-9 Warriors lost the title to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a record-setting endeavor for the Cavs as they overturned a 3-1 deficit to win the series.

NBA @NBA



presented by Google Pixel on TNT Name this Steph Curry dance #NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on TNT Name this Steph Curry dance 😅#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on TNT https://t.co/ecsQi5OAq7

Their other loss in the finals came at the hands of the Toronto Raptors in 2019. They lost Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in that series, which was a significant factor in their loss.

However, it is worth noting that the Warriors, in the 21st century, have always advanced to the finals when they get this far in the contest. The last time they lost a conference finals bout was in 1976.

Edited by Prem Deshpande