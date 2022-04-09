“You don’t need those 40 pieces from him no more” - Kendrick Perkins on James Harden turning into a facilitator, says the 76ers will make it out of the first round

Kendrick Perkins has praised Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden for his new role on the team.

During Friday’s episode of “First Take,” Perkins said:

“You don’t need those 40 pieces from him [James Harden] no more.”

Harden is averaging 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game for the Philadelphia 76ers. Scoring below his career average of 24.9 points per game, he seems to understand his role alongside Joel Embiid.

As Perkins explained, the team doesn't need Harden to score as many points as he usually does when Embiid can do a lot of the work. As a result, Harden has shifted into a more facilitative role.

The 76ers currently occupy fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 49 wins to 31 losses. Although the squad reached that position before Harden’s arrival, the former Brooklyn Nets star is showing that he can play a role that complements Embiid.

James Harden complements Joel Embiid's abilities on Philadelphia 76ers roster

Joel Embiid is currently first in the NBA for points per game at 30.4. He is also averaging 11.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, fuelling his argument for MVP.

The NBA MVP race this season has been dominated by Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Embiid was in first place over the last couple of weeks. However, as of Friday’s update on the MVP ladder, Jokic has now taken the top spot.

In any case, the fact remains that Embiid has been playing well this season. Harden has no reason to take unnecessary shots in the clutch when Embiid is capable of carrying the majority of the scoring burden.

Harden's move to Philadelphia, where Embiid has the train moving at full speed already, places him into more of a support role.

Harden has always shown that he is a grand supplementary player but has only averaged 6.8 assists per game over his career. So far this season, he is averaging 10.2 assists, showing that he understands his supporting role and plays it well.

