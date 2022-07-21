“You don’t never know what’s going on in his mind” - Kendrick Perkins says Kevin Durant can’t be trusted, believes KD should talk to Kyrie Irving and stay with the Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant generated buzz around the NBA when it was announced that he had requested a trade from the organization. After spending the last three years as part of the Nets, Durant is apparently ready to move on to his next team.

The news sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, as Durant is still one of the best players in the entire league. Despite KD dealing with numerous injuries over the last couple of years, he's still shown the ability to play at an MVP level, averaging 29.9 points per game during last season.

It remains to be seen if any team will match the "aggressive" demands required to acquire Durant in a potential trade. Speaking recently on First Take, analyst Kendrick Perkins said that Durant cannot be trusted. He also believes KD will eventually end up with the Brooklyn Nets again.

“You can't trust him...You don’t never know what’s going on his mind, you don't never know what he's thinking...”

Kevin Durant waits to find out what his next team will be for upcoming season

There's been no shortage of teams around the league that have been rumored to be interested in acquiring Kevin Durant. He is still one of the most dangerous two-way players in the entire league. Durant has the ability to turn a playoff team into an immediate title contender overnight.

It won't be easy for an opposing team to acquire Durant. It's not often that one of the game's top superstars reaches the trade market. With four years remaining on his contract, opposing teams will have to get creative in order to entice the Nets to trade away one of the game's top superstars.

Durant had previously requested that his perferred destination would include the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns. The Suns recently re-signing big man Deandre Ayton to a hefty extension. Therefore, it seems unlikely that the team would be able to pull off a potential Durant trade as well.

Miami continues to be connected to Durant. It seems, however, as if the Brooklyn Nets have remained firm in their desire to get a rather large amount of compensation in return for the superstar forward. In 55 games with the Nets last year, Durant went on to post averages of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He shot 51.8% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range.

