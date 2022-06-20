"You don’t have to be stupid out there, be silly, be a character, just play!" - Dan Patrick believes Draymond Green could have been pivotal for Dubs from Game 1 if not for his unwarranted antics

Draymond Green hogged the limelight in the first three games of the NBA Finals for the wrong reasons. He shot 26.3% from the field, missing all of his three-point shots and had as many fouls (15) as points and assists.

The Golden State Warriors forward was also involved in a nasty spat with former Celtic Cedric Maxwell and was getting on with fans as well. Dan Patrick, on his podcast, figured that the series could have been a lot less difficult for the Warriors had Green just concentrated on playing basketball.

“When Draymond decided to just play basketball? He played very well! That’s all, that’s all I ask. You go 12 [points], 12 [rebounds] and 8 [assists], that’s it...You don’t have to be stupid out there, be silly, be a character, just play! That got you to this point and will get you to the Hall of Fame because you played well. You win rings, you shut people up.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year made the controversial comment that the NBA referees were giving him a different treatment because of his accomplishments.

He earned the ire of Boston Celtics fans who felt that Green disrespected their team and the game in general. TD Garden erupted in jeers and name-calling every time he had the ball.

Fortunately for the Warriors, Draymond Green started to turn around his performance late in Game 4. The four-time All-Star came up with a few crucial plays to help his team tie the series at two games apiece. He sustained that display throughout the rest of the NBA Finals.

NBA @NBA Draymond Green was a force on both ends of the floor in Game 6 claiming the win and his 4th Championship in the process!



@money23green: 12 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK Draymond Green was a force on both ends of the floor in Game 6 claiming the win and his 4th Championship in the process!@money23green: 12 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK https://t.co/wIgsCq6rGP

The 31-year-old forward saved his best for last. In the closeout game on the road, Green’s impact on both ends of the floor was spectacular. He led the Warriors in rebounding and assists and even made two of his five three-point attempts after missing all such shots before Game 6.

The Warriors looked like a vastly superior unit in their last three games, which wasn’t a coincidence given Green’s uptick in performances.

Draymond Green is back trolling the Boston Celtics

Draymond Green is trolling the Boston Celtics again. [Photo: MassLive.com]

If Draymond Green can do it at the height of the NBA Finals, he will certainly go right back at it when they are now champions.

While enjoying life as a four-time champion, he rubbed salt on the Boston Celtics’ wounds with this:

“Getting ready for Game 7 tonight…Locked in!!! Happy Father’s Day”

Draymond Green @Money23Green in!!! Happy Father’s Day Getting ready for Game 7 tonight…in!!! Happy Father’s Day Getting ready for Game 7 tonight… 🔒in!!! Happy Father’s Day

Green was also seen wearing a shirt that took a shot at the Celtics' quest for an NBA-leading 18th championship. The season may be over, but the outspoken Warrior clearly isn’t finished talking smack to opponents.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far