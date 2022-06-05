“You don’t win championships, and be the team that we are if you don’t have it in your DNA” - Steph Curry confident in Draymond Green’s ability to bounce back, says “we all go through that”

Steph Curry has backed teammate Draymond Green to make a strong comeback in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green registered only four points on two of 12 shooting in Game 1. The Golden State Warriors blew a 12-point advantage in the fourth quarter, eventually losing the tie 120-108.

Here's what Curry said when speaking about Draymond Green's ability to bounce back and play to his potential ahead of Sunday's clash (via House of Highlights):

"There's no other scenario where I see it playing out any different than him coming out with the right energy, focus, just making his impact felt on the court. I know he takes all the stuff personally in terms of his standard and what he knows he can do out there on the floor. So when he doesn't meet that, he's usually pretty honest and accountable to himself."

Steph Curry continued:

"We all go through that, at some point, and you don't win championships and be the team that we are if you don't have it in your DNA at some point. So, we gotta go out there and prove it, you know Draymond included."

Draymond Green and the rest of the group need to deliver to maximize on Steph Curry's red hot form

Steph Curry is off to a solid start in the NBA Finals. He hit a record-setting six three-pointers in the first quarter of Game 1, scoring 21 points, which was the second-highest scoring quarter for a player since Michael Jordan (22 points, 1993).

Curry seemed unstoppable, but could only produce 13 points in the second half on five of 14 shooting, converting only one three-pointer during that stretch. The Boston Celtics' defense did a phenomenal job of limiting his impact. They were able to do so because the majority of the Warriors players struggled to make an impact on offense.

NBA TV @NBATV



talks accountability after the Warriors Game 1 loss. "Ultimately, if I play well we win... That falls on me." @Money23Green talks accountability after the Warriors Game 1 loss. #NBAFinals "Ultimately, if I play well we win... That falls on me." @Money23Green talks accountability after the Warriors Game 1 loss. #NBAFinals https://t.co/99mzikmcE8

Jordan Poole, Draymond Green and Kevin Looney combined to score only 18 points on five of 23 shooting. Meanwhile, the Celtics' trio of Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Derrick White made 15 of 23 shots from the arc. This proved to be a decisive factor in the grand scheme of things.

Steph Curry may produce the goods again, but the Warriors' role players will have to step up, as well, to help the team churn out a win. Boston's defense is easily the best in the league, and only a team effort can help Steve Kerr's men achieve positive results moving forward.

