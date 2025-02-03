"You cannot have a double standard here" - After Luka Doncic trade, Bucks’ $228,200,420 superstar makes his feelings clear on transient nature of NBA

The NBA world is still buzzing after the LA Lakers pulled off the acquisition of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Several current and former NBA players have reacted to the blockbuster deal, including the Milwaukee Bucks' $228 million superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"The Greek Freak" spoke to reporters following the Bucks' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. About his reaction to the Doncic-Davis trade, he was as shocked as everybody else and even thought that it was fake news.

However, as reality sunk in, Antetokounmpo said that he wants to stop the double standard between players and owners regarding contracts.

"I understand the business of basketball, that sometimes teams need to make the best moves that are good for their organization and for their position and for their own pursuit of greatness and championships," Antetokounmpo said.

"But at the same time, it goes both ways. You cannot have a double standard here. When the teams make the best moves for them and they believe they can get another player to win now.

He added:

"When a player believes that he can go to a different team and he believes he can have a chance to win a championship, we cannot crucify the person and say that he's not loyal and he didn't do the right thing and he let everybody down.

"Because history has shown you, you have to do what is best for you and your family. You have to do what's best/most important to win."

One of the biggest criticisms NBA players get is when someone demands a trade, they immediately get called out for not "honoring the contract" they signed. The team owners and executives aren't held to the same standards, which is what Giannis Antetokounmpo referred to.

Luka Doncic reportedly didn't request a trade, with the Dallas Mavericks directly offering him for Anthony Davis. The move has sent shockwaves throughout the league, sparking the debate of which players are truly untouchables.

Luka Doncic arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday night

Luka Doncic arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday night. (Photo: IMAGN)

Less than 24 hours after the blockbuster trade was reported, Luka Doncic arrived in Los Angeles late Sunday night. He arrived via private plane and was welcomed by Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. The new duo posed for cameras, possibly on their way to their first official meeting.

Doncic put up the classic LA sign with his hands, signaling the latest chapter in his basketball career. He has released a letter to thank the city of Dallas and the Mavericks fanbase for their support throughout the past six years.

Doncic is set to undergo a medical on Monday, which is a critical part of the trade. The Slovenian star is currently recovering from a calf injury suffered in late December.

