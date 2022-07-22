“You have Draymond Green, who’s like a Magic Johnson, can do everything” - Cuttino Mobley believes Kevin Durant should accept his mistake and go back to the Warriors

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes didn’t turn out to be as hot as the Brooklyn Nets probably believed it would turn out to be. Brooklyn’s anticipation of a historic haul hasn’t happened yet and may never happen if they wish to move the former MVP.

While KD has decided he wants to be traded, it’s not up to him where he will eventually land. Despite that, a few analysts and players, Durant's legacy be damned, are pushing him to ask for a trade to the Golden State Warriors.

On "The Colin Cowherd podcast," former NBA player Cuttino Mobley, , said:

“If I was him? I’m going back! You get to play with two of the best on your wings that’s ever touched the ball when it comes to shooting it. And then you have Draymond Green, who’s like a Magic Johnson, can do everything. I’m going back!”

Draymond Green’s play isn’t just what Durant needs on a team, according to Mobley. He needs the charismatic forward’s strong personality to force others to toe the line, something he never did with Kyrie Irving.

But to do that, he may have to do something more difficult than basketball. He may have to admit that he just couldn’t cut it as a franchise player who could lead his own team to an NBA championship:

“Whatever happened between Kevin and the Golden State organization, do you swallow your ego and go back? Listen, ‘Hey, I thought it was gonna be cool over here, and it’s not. They’re double-teaming me. It’s harder. It’s easier when I had Steph (Curry) on this side and Klay (Thompson) on this side and Draymond and (coach) Steve Kerr.’”

FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio : "Do you think it's a bad idea for Kevin Durant to go back to Golden State?"



: "I think bad is putting it lightly. I think it's a terrible idea." @Chris_Broussard : "Do you think it's a bad idea for Kevin Durant to go back to Golden State?" @jasonrmcintyre : "I think bad is putting it lightly. I think it's a terrible idea." 📺@Chris_Broussard: "Do you think it's a bad idea for Kevin Durant to go back to Golden State?"📺@jasonrmcintyre: "I think bad is putting it lightly. I think it's a terrible idea." https://t.co/Rojg4ILAW6

Such a move, however, could forever tarnish his legacy. He wouldn’t be looked up to as “the guy,” who NBA franchises are built on. Unfairly or not, it is a narrative that will be taken into account every time KD is mentioned in basketball conversations.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 feltbot @feltbot Kevin Durant’s legacy just died



He’s now just the guy between Harrison Barnes and Andrew Wiggins



The guy who left the Beatles Kevin Durant’s legacy just diedHe’s now just the guy between Harrison Barnes and Andrew Wiggins The guy who left the Beatles I been dead since July 4th 2016, but congrats to the dubs and my boy Steezy, a Fillmore legend, man been waitin his whole life for a parade on market st. twitter.com/feltbot/status… I been dead since July 4th 2016, but congrats to the dubs and my boy Steezy, a Fillmore legend, man been waitin his whole life for a parade on market st. twitter.com/feltbot/status…

On the flip side, Durant has already said his legacy is dead the moment he left the OKC Thunder for the Warriors in 2016. Under that thought, one can no longer destroy what was already dead in the first place.

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly not seriously considering Kevin Durant

Warriors GM Bob Myers, right, likes where the team is and is not inclined to reunite with Kevin Durant, left. [Photo: Golden State of Mind]

Adding complications to what Cuttino Mobley suggested Kevin Durant should do is the Golden State Warriors’ lack of interest in getting KD. For the price that the Brooklyn Nets are asking, team owner Joe Lacob would gladly take a pass and expect his team to still dominate.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report had this to say on a possible reunion of Durant with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green:

“Despite the apparent openness — both from Warriors veterans and Durant himself — regarding a superstar reunion in the Bay, Golden State has not been categorized as a team that's made serious overtures to pry Durant from Barclays Center.”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



“I like our team and where it’s at. … I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.”



(via Warriors GM Bob Myers suggests the team is out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes:“I like our team and where it’s at. … I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.”(via @MarkG_Medina Warriors GM Bob Myers suggests the team is out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes:“I like our team and where it’s at. … I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.”(via @MarkG_Medina) https://t.co/Uty1kElVUe

Reports surfaced last week that Curry called Durant to check the landscape for a potential move. If that is the case, the Warriors are still not interested in moving future assets for their former two-time and back-to-back NBA Finals MVP.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Brian Windhorst:



"[Kevin] Durant's price is so high that nobody can afford to pay it... Right now, everybody waiting for the price to get lower.” Brian Windhorst:"[Kevin] Durant's price is so high that nobody can afford to pay it... Right now, everybody waiting for the price to get lower.” https://t.co/br7QNZq7St

Durant is likely stuck at Barclays Center for at least one season with the Nets if a truckload of assets is not available.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far