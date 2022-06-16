“You dream of quieting the crowd, and the greatest crowd in the game of basketball is the Boston Celtics crowd” - NBA analyst says Steph Curry has to silence the Boston crowd to get up there with legends like Magic Johnson

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors find themselves up 3-2 in the NBA Finals. The next order of business? Attempting to win a closeout game in one of the toughest places in the NBA for an opposing team.

Although the Warriors have the lead in the series, there's still a chance the Boston Celtics will force a Game 7. Curry just had one of his worst shooting performances of the postseason, but the superstar guard is expected to bounce back.

The biggest question is, will it be enough to overcome a Boston Celtics team motivated to keep their season alive? The Celtics have an imposing home-court advantage, with some of the loudest and most passionate fans in the league.

Speaking today on ESPN's "NBA Today," former NBA veteran Richard Jefferson said that this is going to be a moment that Curry is dreaming of. He has the chance to quiet the "greatest crowd in the game of basketball." Jefferson said:

“You dream of quieting the crowd, and the greatest crowd in the game of basketball is the Boston Celtics crowd. ... So many great players have had to do what Steph Curry is trying to do, so if you wanna be considered one of those greats, you gotta do what the other greats have done. ”

Steph Curry prepares for Game 6 against the Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry 2022 NBA Finals - Game 5

Curry and the Golden State Warriors have done their job by defending their home-court in Game 5. The Warriors will now look to overcome the odds and pick up a win in a potential closeout game on the road.

It won't be easy for the Warriors. The Celtics have found themselves in a similar position numerous times throughout the NBA playoffs.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"I'm the petty king, so I know all about everything. I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it." Steph Curry embraces the hate from Boston Celtics fans"I'm the petty king, so I know all about everything. I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it." Steph Curry embraces the hate from Boston Celtics fans 👀"I'm the petty king, so I know all about everything. I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it." https://t.co/S0OdHbpkuj

A win in Game 6 would give Golden State one of the most impressive championship victories of their dynasty. The title would come on the heels of their recent years facing adversity.

For Curry, it will be the chance for him to win his first ever Finals MVP. Throughout the NBA Finals, Curry has averaged 30.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He's shot 46.6% overall and 41.7% from 3-point range.

