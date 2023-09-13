"You eat the best food, lobsters... drink wine": Giannis Antetokounmpo issues strong statement against complacency, opens up on future with Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo said in an interview last month that he intends to be deliberate with his next contract. Antetokounmpo wants to see the Milwaukee Bucks’ all-in commitment to win another championship or he will not sign an extension.

The two-time MVP joined his first podcast ever when he appeared in the “48 Minutes” show hosted by Bruce Bernstein. Almost everything he mentioned in the aforementioned interview, he dug down on those in the said podcast.

When asked about his looming contract extension talks, Antetokounmpo had this to say:

(24:39 mark)

“This is the NBA and we are taken care of. You stay in a five-star hotel, you eat the best food, lobsters, you go and drink wine. I don't drink. You get in your charter plane. On the 15th and the 1st, you get your paycheck. You know, everybody's comfortable. No, no, no, no, no. By being comfortable, I cannot reach my full potential.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also said:

“As long as we play and we approach the game every single day the right way, and we all sacrifice for a common goal, I can see myself being with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of my career. But, the moment I feel like people are not as committed as I am to get that golden thing in the back, I am not [signing].

The former Defensive Player of the Year will be entering the third season of a five-year $228.2 million deal he signed in 2020. He has a player option after the 2024-25 season. In 10 days, he is eligible to sign a three-year $173 million extension with the Bucks.

Here’s what Giannis Antetokounmpo had to say about that lucrative contract:

“At the end of the day, I am a winner. I want to be a winner. Contracts, fame, and status, comfort zone, [they don’t] matter to me. What matters at the end of the day is that thing [Larry O’Brien Trophy] right there.

“It's more than the money, it's more than the fame, it's more than the lobsters, it's more than the wine, it's more than the charter flights, private flights.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have largely the same supporting cast to compete for another championship

The Milwaukee Bucks showed their commitment to Giannis Antetokounmpo and to compete for another championship by re-signing familiar faces. Khris Middleton inked a three-year $93 million contract with a player option. Brook Lopez will also be back for another tour of duty worth $48 million for two years.

The Bucks also signed veterans Robin Lopez and Malik Beasley for depth and experience. Rookies Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston are also on board.

New coach Adrian Griffin will have the core of the team back. He will try to reinvigorate the top-seed in the Eastern Conference last season but lost to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the playoffs.

Maybe what the Milwaukee Bucks need is a new voice to bring them back to the top of the NBA. The next few years will be crucial for the franchise. Giannis Antetokounmpo might walk out on them.